Amber Heard Celebrates Daughter Oonagh's First Birthday: 'The Greatest Year'

"My little O is a year old today. I still can't believe you're here," Amber Heard wrote in honor of her baby girl Oonagh Paige's birthday on Friday

Happy birthday, Oonagh Paige!

Amber Heard celebrated her daughter's first birthday on Friday, which she marked with a celebratory Instagram post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My little O is a year old today," Heard, 35, wrote alongside an image of herself and her daughter surrounded by pink balloons. "I still can't believe you're here," the mother of one continued, before adding: "The greatest year ❤️."

Back in July 2021, Heard announced the happy news that she became a mom when she posted a mother-daughter photo to introduce her then-12-week-old baby to her fans on Instagram.

"I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," the Aquaman star wrote in the caption of her post at the time, alluding to surrogacy as her path to parenthood.

Amber Heard Credit: Lawrence Busacca/Getty

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," the actress continued. "A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Concluding her announcement, Heard added: "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

The baby girl's middle name appears to be in honor of Heard's late mom Paige Heard, who died in 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: Amber Heard Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Oonagh Paige: 'She's the Beginning of the Rest of My Life'

In an April 2021 Instagram post, The Stand actress marked one year since her mom's death, telling her followers to "hug your mama extra tight."

"It's hard to imagine that it has been a year. The woman who made me - and made me who I am - left us far too early but is remembered every single day," she wrote at the time. "She lives in my soul and is carried in my heart. She taught me everything I know about kindness and love and gave me my heart."