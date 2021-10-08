Amber Heard Celebrates 6 Months with Baby Oonagh Paige: 'Best Months of My Life'

Amber Heard is loving motherhood.

On Friday, the Aquaman star, 35, marked her baby girl Oonagh Paige's six-month birthday by sharing a sweet mother-daughter photograph on her Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The picture shows Heard, clad in a knitted sweater that coordinated with her daughter's striped overalls, sitting in an armchair as she happily lifted the newborn onto her lap.

"The six best months of my life, the first six months of hers 💕," she wrote in the caption.

Amber Heard Works Out with 5-Month-Old Daughter Oonagh Paige: 'Multitasking Mama' Credit: Amber Heard/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Heard first introduced the world to her child in July, when she shared the happy news that she became a mom alongside a photo of herself cuddling with the infant.

"I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she wrote on her Instagram at the time.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," Heard continued. "A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this."

RELATED VIDEO: Amber Heard Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Oonagh Paige: 'She's the Beginning of the Rest of My Life'

The actress added: "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Last month, the mother of one also posted a series of photos in which she was seen exercising with the little one in her arms.