Amber Heard's Baby Girl Oonagh Paige Wears Adorable Rainbow Onesie in Sweet New Video

Amber Heard revealed last week that she welcomed her daughter Oonagh Paige on April 8

Amber Heard loves hanging out with her baby girl!

On Tuesday, the actress, 35, shared an adorable video on Instagram featuring her daughter Oonagh Paige, whom the actress recently revealed she welcomed on April 8.

In the sweet clip, Heard sips on a green juice while holding her daughter on the kitchen counter. Baby Oonagh looks too cute in the video as she sports a cream-colored onesie adorned with rainbows.

"You can take the gal out of LA, but you can't take LA out of the gal #notajuicer," Heard captioned the post.

Last Thursday, Heard announced the happy news on Instagram that she is officially a mom.

"I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," Heard wrote in the caption of her post.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this," The Stand star added alongside the mother-daughter photo.

Concluding her announcement, Heard wrote: "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

Heard, who has been dating cinematographer Bianca Butti since early 2020, appears to have named the newborn after her late mother Paige, who died last May.

Several of Heard's famous friends congratulated the new mom in the comment section of her post.

Jason Momoa, who plays the titular superhero in Aquaman alongside the actress, wrote, "Congratulations ❤️."

Heard's Magic Mike XXL costar Andie MacDowell also sent her well wishes, commenting: "Congratulations It's absolutely the best part of life."