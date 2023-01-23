'The Challenge' Champ and 'Big Brother' Alum Amber Borzotra Pregnant with First Baby: 'Call Me Mama'

The 35-year-old wrote on Instagram Sunday that she is expecting a baby with her reality show and real-life partner Chauncey Palmer

Published on January 23, 2023 08:51 AM
Amber Borzotra attends CBS's "Big Brother Season 17" cast party
Photo: Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

Amber Borzotra is ready for a new challenge — she's expecting a baby!

The former Challenge winner and Big Brother alumna, 35, announced on Instagram late Sunday that she is pregnant with her first child.

"Call me mama because I'm having a baby! ✨ #BabyOnTheWay 🍼" Boroztra wrote.

Friends flooded the comments with congratulations for the reality star, whose happy news comes on the heels of her elimination from this week's episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, along with her real-life partner Chauncey Palmer, 24.

Borzotra has previously opened up about their unexpected love story, and frequently shares on social media her perspective about their journey.

"Recently we celebrated one whole year together and I couldn't be more blessed to have this amazing human in my life 24/7," she wrote in September. " I literally fell in love with someone that I had no intentions of falling for and it's honestly the most beautiful kind of love. No forcing chemistry, just pure, raw connection that is created on its own 🤍."

She added, "Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face @c.palmerofficial 😁 I love you! 🫂."

Palmer, too, has also been open about their relationship, last week writing on Instagram: "Ride or Die. I got you because I know you got me.."

Chauncey Palmer and Amber Borzotra. Amber Borzotra Instagram

Borzotra has proven she's up for virtually any challenge.

In 2020, in the season finale of The Challenge: Double Agents, she nabbed the $900,000 first-place prize as a rookie, along with series vet CT Tamburello.

"For my rookie season, it to be so cutthroat wasn't easy," she told PEOPLE at the time. "Everything always changing was the hardest thing for me mentally. But I did have some great times and I now have some lifelong friends. That's the best thing I can take from this. Because after the money's gone, I still have those relationships and this now new family and this game that I love."

