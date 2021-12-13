Barbie Dolls, Hot Wheels, Thomas, and More Favorite Toys Are Up to 50% Off on Amazon Today
Maybe you haven't finished holiday shopping for the kids in your life. Maybe you thought you did. Either way, you're going to want to take a look at Amazon's Epic Daily Deals for Monday, December 13. The site is offering deals of up to 50 percent off toys from Mattel and Fisher-Price — and that includes so many of kids' favorite toys, like Barbie, Thomas and Friends, and Hot Wheels, as well as games the whole family can play.
This isn't to say that procrastinators are usually rewarded for waiting until the last-minute to shop for gifts, but these are some of the best toy deals we've seen this season. We're talking about getting remote-control Thomas and Percy engines for $19.99 (39 percent off the original $32.99) or a four-story Polly Pocket house for $12.79 (originally $19.99). You can be the hero of the holiday with a Power Wheels Jeep ride-on ($220.49, originally $284.13), or sweeten your gift package with a Made to Move Barbie doll for just $8.49 (originally $16.99).
If you were thinking about spoiling some special kids who have been through a lot this year, this is your chance. You'll have to act fast though, since these deals are for one day only. Below is just a sampling of the deals you'll find on Amazon today.
Fisher-Price Baby and Toddler Toys
Buy It! Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Sing & Learn Music Player, $5.49 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com
Brightly colored toys from Fisher-Price like this singing puppy or this smiling kitchen help little ones learn the important concept of cause and effect. Many of the classic Fisher-Price toys like the Rock-a-Stack are now made with plant-based plastic, so you can feel good about the cause and effect of your purchase, too.
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Learning Kitchen, $29.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com
- Fisher-Price Baby's First Blocks and Rock-a-Stack Gift Set, $9.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Light-up Learning Vacuum, $12.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
Ride-On Toys
Buy It! Fisher-Price Harley-Davidson Tough Trike, $23.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
Whether they're powered by their own little legs or by a set of batteries, kids love to ride anything with wheels. Set them up with their very first Harley (tricycle) or get them started on a life of tailgate parties with this BBQ-themed Jeep Power Wheels.
- Fisher-Price Power Wheels Thomas and Friends, $119.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
- Power Wheels BBQ Fun Jeep Wrangler, $220.49 (orig. $284.13) amazon.com
- Fisher-Price Nickelodeon Blaze and The Monster Machines Tough Trike, $23.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
Thomas and Friends
Buy It! Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Race & Chase Remote Control Train, $19.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
Few vehicles have the staying power of Thomas the train and his friends. Give kids a set of these trains and tracks, and you are igniting their imagination and their engineering skills.
- Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Tidmouth Sheds, $44.79 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
- Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Wood Bridge Track Pack, $14.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
- Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Birthday Thomas, $8.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Barbie and Other Dolls
Buy It! Barbie Made to Move Doll, $8.49 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
Encourage more of that imaginative play with a brand new doll, be that a Barbie who can do yoga, a very tiny Polly Pocket, or a set of Batman (Batmen?), all of whom are ready for new adventures.
- Polly Pocket Pollyville Pocket House, $12.79 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
- Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman 80th Anniversary Collection, $12.29 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
- Barbie Fashion Designer Doll, $20.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Cars and Trucks
Buy It! Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Scorpion Raceway, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Toy cars and their tracks have become ever more elaborate over the years, which makes them even more fun for grown-ups to play along with their kids.
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks 5 Alarm #2 Vehicle, $8.39 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
- Disney Pixar Cars 3 Travel Time Mack Playset, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
- Disney Pixar Cars Mini Racers Radiator Springs Spin Out Playset, $15.39 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
Animals and Alien Children
Buy It! Star Wars Grogu Soft 'N Fuzzy Plush, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Sometimes humans are just, not the most entertaining beings around. Children know this too, which is why they love playing with adorable aliens, vicious dinosaurs, and confounding cats.
- Cloudees Series 2 Collectible Cloud Themed Toy with Hidden Surprise, $5.39 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
- Jurassic World Massive Biters Larger-sized Dinosaur, $13.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
- Disney/Pixar Soul Mr. Mittens Plush Doll, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Family Games
Buy It! Pictionary Air Drawing Game, Family Game with Light-up Pen, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Have you and your family played every game in your closet a few too many times? It's time to learn a new one, like Blokus, or discover a twist on the classics, like this Pictionary Air or Uno Flip!
- Uno Flip!, $6.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
- Blokus XL Family Board Game, $17.49 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com