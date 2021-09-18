Amazon's 2021 Toys We Love List Is Out Now, with More Than 150 Gift Ideas for Kids

Just like in the giant toy stores of your youth, visiting an entire toy section online can be super overwhelming for anyone shopping for a kid. (As for kids themselves, we know they could scroll through it happily for hours.) That's where this Toys We Love page curated by Amazon comes in handy. You can glimpse the top picks all at once — taking in the new Paw Patrol Step2 Roller Coaster for your toddler right next to a Mega Cyborg Hand Kit for your tween. Or if you need to narrow down the list even more, search by age range and interests, and use the filter to find deals.