Amazon's 2021 Toys We Love List Is Out Now, with More Than 150 Gift Ideas for Kids
It's not just you: Holiday shopping season does seem to start earlier every year. But when it comes to finding great gifts for your kids — without having to scramble in crowded stores for the year's hottest toy — early is not necessarily a bad thing. Amazon is once again trying to make it easier to find the best holiday gifts for kids with its 2021 Toys We Love list. With around 150 toys (at our last count), including favorite characters like Barbie, Bluey, and more, this is an excellent place to start your shopping.
Just like in the giant toy stores of your youth, visiting an entire toy section online can be super overwhelming for anyone shopping for a kid. (As for kids themselves, we know they could scroll through it happily for hours.) That's where this Toys We Love page curated by Amazon comes in handy. You can glimpse the top picks all at once — taking in the new Paw Patrol Step2 Roller Coaster for your toddler right next to a Mega Cyborg Hand Kit for your tween. Or if you need to narrow down the list even more, search by age range and interests, and use the filter to find deals.
Buy It! Harry Potter Wizarding World Magic Minis Deluxe Hogwarts Castle, $99.99; amazon.com
This year's list has brand new Amazon-exclusive toys, such as the Wizarding World Magic Minis Deluxe Hogwarts Castle, which comes with poseable Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley figures to work their magic throughout their 2-foot-tall school. There's also a good number of eco-friendly toys, such as the Green Toys Disney Baby Mickey Mouse Seaplane, made from 100 percent recycled plastic. Plus, your kids can see themselves and their world represented with dolls like Fro Puffy Bee, from Black-owned toymaker Orijin Bees.
While there are plenty of classic toys on this list, it also appears to be taking into account the 2021 reality of kids and parents. That means opportunities to encourage at-home hobbies such as painting, play indoor family games and puzzles, and get the most out of the backyard, like with this Power Wheels Jeep with a built-in soccer goal.
Below are several more of our favorite toys from Amazon's 2021 Toys We Love list, but we're just scratching the surface. Make sure you click on over and view the whole thing for yourself, too.
Buy It! Green Toys Disney Baby Mickey Mouse Seaplane, $21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Orijin Bees Fro Puffy Bee, $49.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Paw Patrol: The Movie Adventure City Play Mat, $39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Bluey Ultimate Caravan Adventures Caravan Playset, $49.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Squishmallow Anya The Caticorn Mermaid, $48.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Power Wheels Gameday Jeep Wrangler, $281.72; amazon.com
Buy It! Barbie Fast Cast Clinic Playset, $49.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Craftabelle Art Easel and Canvas with Paint Supplies, $69.95; amazon.com
