These 46 Top-Rated Toys Make Great Stocking Stuffers for Kids — and They're All on Sale for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, and along with the opportunity to score great of-the-moment necessities (yes, that Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush you just copped is a necessity), it’s also a smart time to get ahead on holiday shopping for little ones. This year, look to the Amazon experts for deals on both timeless and trending toys that are worth stuffing in their stockings.
Amazon’s Holiday Gift hub is a smart way to source toys that kids will be excited to find once the holidays come, and now, thanks to Prime Day savings, these presents are even more affordable. Opt for the top-rated (and app-free) Kindle Kids Edition, which happy parents say is “the ticket to reading anytime, anywhere,” for 32 percent off, or grab them a tablet to call their own with the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, which parents call a “life saver,” while it’s under $60.
Not going for electronics? Stick with a classic mind game, like this four-pack of Rubik’s cubes. Budding artists will love the Gili Pop Beads Jewelry Making Kit that has over 500 pieces for designing their very own accessories. For growing minds, go for a gift that feel like fun but doubles as a learning tool, like Let’s Go Matching Letter Game (currently 20 percent off) or the Little Genius Starter Kit (currently 30 percent off). For the new parents in your life, pick up the Tegu Pocket Pouch Magnetic Block Set so baby can stay entertained on the go.
Shop all the best Prime Day stocking stuffer toy deals below for up to 57 percent off before prices skyrocket again tonight. (Not a Prime member yet? There’s no better time to start your free 30-day trial. Reap the benefits of Prime Day access, as well as free two-day shipping, exclusive deals year-round, and more.)
