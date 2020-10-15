Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kids Say This Smartwatch Is the ‘Best Gift’ They Got Last Year (and It’s on Sale)

You may feel like Amazon Prime Day 2020 is winding down, but there are still many deals to shop before it officially ends at midnight PT tonight. Parents who are eager to start stocking up on holiday gifts will be happy to see that, in addition to massive toy discounts, Amazon put another kid-favorite gadget on sale for 40-percent off.

The VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch is a kid-friendly version of popular smartwatches for adults (which, by the way, are deeply discounted, too) but for children aged 4 and up. The watch is jam-packed with features kids will love, like games, a camera, and a built-in pedometer so they can keep track of their activity.

Parents love that they have the ability to set game time limits and monitor how their kids use the watch. They love the kids’ smartwatch so much, in fact, they’ve given it close to 1,300 five-star ratings on Amazon. With no WiFi or Bluetooth connection, kids can’t browse the internet using the device, another feature parents appreciate. Right now, the Amazon-exclusive product is marked down to just under $36, which is more than $20 off the original price, or you could opt for the smartwatch in blue for only $32.19.

The included games also fall in favor with parents because they teach kids math, spelling, and how to tell time. Amazon shoppers love this watch for its many features. “My son is 8 and absolutely loves it!” writes one. “He has taken pictures, played games, and is even moving a lot more to get a high number on the step counter.”

This is the perfect gift to check off your shopping list early, especially for kids learning from home and missing out on their usual activity. Another shopper writes that her grandchildren “love the physically interactive games and dance along while counting steps to win badges.”

Another grandparent reports that his grandson said this “was the BEST gift he got,” last Christmas. Make this Christmas the “best” with the VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch that’s sure to impress any kid.

