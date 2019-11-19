This Super Cute Kids’ Jacket Is in High Demand on Amazon Right Now — Shop It Before It’s Gone

Image zoom

Looks like there’s a new #AmazonCoat in town — and this time, it’s for kids.

The Amazon Essentials Lightweight Packable Puffer Jacket has been making waves on the retail giant ever since it was listed as one of the top 100 fashion gifts to purchase this season. Right now, it’s currently the number one best-seller in girls’ jackets on the site, and has been holding the spot for several weeks.

The adorable ombre coat from Amazon Essentials has a down alternative filling, is water-resistant, and packs neatly into a drawstring bag. It comes in toddler and big kids’ sizes, a hooded and non-hooded version, and as a vest. If you opt for the hooded version, you’ll have to act fast: Select sizes are already unavailable or temporarily out of stock. The good news? The non-hooded option is still in stock in all sizes (though we anticipate that won’t last long).

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Packable Puffer Vest, $20; amazon.com; Amazon Essentials Lightweight Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket, $35.50; amazon.com; Amazon Essentials Lightweight Packable Puffer Jacket, $29; amazon.com

The jacket also comes in 10 other cute prints and colors, including stars, hearts, and polka dots. Parents who have purchased it say it’s a “must-have” for chilly weather, and that it’s warm enough for temperatures under 20 degrees, but still comfortable for 40-degree weather, too.

“This is perfect, because it’s SO warm and cozy, really does a great job breaking the wind and repelling raindrops (for a light sprinkle, not thunderstorm appropriate). It only weighs eight ounces in the bag and packs up so small,” one shopper wrote. “I loved mine so much I got one for each of my daughters. We throw it in a backpack when hiking or walking around and whip it out as needed. A fraction of the cost of one from Patagonia!”

Amazon Essentials also makes the jacket in adult sizes for both men and women in multiple colors (no cute ombre print for adults, unfortunately!).

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Packable Puffer Jacket, $39; amazon.com; Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket, $43.75–$44.50; amazon.com

And if you’re searching for a more heavy-duty coat, Amazon Essentials has you covered there, too. While it’s not packable, this Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat is fleece-lined for added warmth, and also comes in six adorable colors and prints.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat, $42; amazon.com

Whichever puffer you decide to get, you and your little one will be super fashionable (and extra warm!) this winter.