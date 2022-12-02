Amazon Is Packed with Cyber Week Deals on Toys and Games to Give as Gifts — Up to 58% Off

Shop building sets, arts and crafts, and card games

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Published on December 2, 2022 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Trending Toys
Photo: Amazon

Even if you missed out on shopping all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, have no fear: There are plenty of sales still happening at Amazon this week. And if you're still on the hunt for gifts — especially for the little ones in your life — you'll want to keep reading to check out some of Amazon's top-trending toys that are up to 58 percent off.

Right now, Amazon is packed with discounted toys and games, and you'll be able to find something for everyone. Some of our favorite and well-known brands are on sale, including Lego and Crayola, and you'll be able to sort through everything from arts and crafts to electronics and classic board games. Plus, prices are as little as $8 — so you won't have to splurge to find something that's sure to please the kids.

Keep scrolling to check out the 13 best toys and games deals happening at Amazon's Cyber Week sale.

Trending Toys
Amazon

Amazon Trending Toys and Games Deals:

Lego lovers should look no further than this list, which is packed with a fleet of exciting building options. Consider the Lego Minifigures Series, teeming with collectible characters that are a mystery in every box. And don't miss out on Lego Icons Succulents — down 20 percent — that encourages you to build stunning flowers that you'll want to keep up forever. One user put it simply: "They were really fun to build and really beautiful!"

Those who are looking to get their kids' creative juices flowing will have plenty to sort through as well. The artist in your life will adore the Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set, which comes with 64 Crayons, 20 colored pencils, 40 markers, and 15 pieces of paper, along with a carrying case. It should come as no surprise that it's the bestseller in its category, having earned over 13,000 perfect ratings. One reviewer said: "My lovely niece just turned 7 years old and this is the gift I gave her because she likes to do some art. She loves it so much."

Finally, don't overlook the Best Choice 2-Seater Licensed Land Rover Ride On Car Toy while it's down nearly $100. The adorable car can fit up to two kids at a time, equipped with a manual remote control that provides smooth riding up to 3.7 miles per hour. It's even outfitted with an AUX input, so your kids can sing along to their favorite songs while they drive.

Keep reading to check out everything else that's on sale from the toys and games department, then make sure to check out quickly because these deals aren't guaranteed to last much longer.

Trending Toys
Amazon

Buy It! Magna-Tiles Metropolis Set, $97.49 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Trending Toys
Amazon

Buy It! 3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen, $64.40 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Trending Toys
Amazon

Buy It! Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set, $27.90 (orig. $33.19); amazon.com

Trending Toys
Amazon

Buy It! Lego Minifigures Series, $20.99 (orig. $29.94); amazon.com

Trending Toys
Amazon

Buy It! Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad, $25.97 (orig. $30.19); amazon.com

Trending Toys
Amazon

Buy It! Lite-Brite Game, $8.39 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Trending Toys
Amazon

Buy It! Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball, $61 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com

Trending Toys
Amazon

Buy It! KidKraft Ultimate Corner Wooden Play Kitchen, $147.99 (orig. $292.99); amazon.com

Trending Toys
Amazon

Buy It! Exploding Kittens Original Card Game, $9.97 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Trending Toys
Amazon

Buy It! Deerc D20 Mini Drone for Kids, $56.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Trending Toys
Amazon

Buy It! Lego Icons Succulents, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Trending Toys
Amazon

Buy It! Best Choice 2-Seater Licensed Land Rover Ride On Car Toy, $319.99 (orig. $409.99); amazon.com

