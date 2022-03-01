"It's nice to not have to hide it anymore," Jessica Nickson wrote on Instagram

Amazing Race Stars Cody and Jessica Nickson Expecting Baby No. 3: 'We Prayed for You'

The Nickson family is gearing up for a new addition!

On Monday, Amazing Race alums Jessica Nickson, 31, and Cody Nickson, 36, announced they are expecting their third child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a sentimental Instagram reel shared on both of their accounts, Jessica and Cody held a photo of an ultrasound while cradling her baby bump together. The clip reveals baby Nickson is due in August.

The couple's daughters, Carter York and Maverick — whom they welcomed in October 2020 and March 2019, respectively — also sweetly steal the show as they smile and show excitement over the ultrasound photo. Footage of the unborn child in Jessica's growing belly is also featured before the video wraps with Jessica and Cody beaming at one another.

"Nickson Addition 08.2022 @babynickson," Jessica captioned the heartwarming video, adding, "A lot of you have already guessed it and it's nice to not have to hide it anymore 😃."

Jessica, who also revealed she's 15 weeks along, concluded with a sweet message to baby Nickson: "We prayed for you & now we can't wait to meet you."

The first post on baby Nickson's official Instagram page shows Jessica's reaction to the positive pregnancy test. She appears to be shocked as Cody sneaks off to grab red roses.

"Now I'm definitely gonna cry," an emotional Jessica says as Cody also presents her with a chocolate cake.

The pair share a kiss before Jessica confesses, "I'm gonna feel so dumb if it's not pregnant. I'm gonna pee on another one."

Cody then shows two pregnancy tests that Jessica previously took, which were also positive. He asks Jessica if she wants to wait for the ultrasound to confirm, and she tells him her doctor encouraged her to get excited about the news.

"On December 5th everyone found out!" the caption reveals.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild Gives 'Bridgerton Vibes' While Cradling Baby Bump During NYFW

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The feed also shows Jessica posing with her baby bump at 10 weeks, 12 weeks and 15 weeks.