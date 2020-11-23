"Being pregnant, it felt like time was going really slow," Ciara told reporters Sunday in the press room at the American Music Awards

Ciara Says She Was 'So Achy' During Third Pregnancy: 'Thought I Was Going to Need a Cane'

The American Music Awards is a special time for Ciara.

In the press room amid her presenting duties at this year's event, the "Rooted" hitmaker told reporters that she "learned she was pregnant" with son Win Harrison, now 3 months, while "hosting the show" in 2019.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When I went home both Russell and I found out, so a lot of special memories being here," said Ciara, 35, per E! News. "And then being pregnant, it felt like time was going really slow."

Also mom to daughter Sienna Princess, 3½, and son Future Zahir, 6½, the singer said this last pregnancy felt like her "slowest" yet.

"My body was so achy I thought I was going to need a cane at the end of my pregnancy, to be honest," Ciara said. "I was penguin-walking throughout the house at the end."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite the challenges, "I have been really grateful that my family gets more [of my] time than ever during these days," Ciara said. "So I have been able to find the silver lining in all of it."

Her pregnancy with Win might have been uncomfortable, but the "Goodies" singer told Access in September that her baby boy had a "smooth," "amazing" July 23 birth — with the bonus of her husband, Russell Wilson, serving a jack-of-all-trades attitude in the delivery room.

"He was like everything in one," Ciara praised the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 31. "He was a cameraman, making sure the camera was set up right so we could get the angle when the baby comes out. And he actually helped pull Win out near the end, which was really sweet."

"So we got some memorable moments," added the mother of three. "He [did skin-to-skin] with him. It was just very intimate and really full of love, more than anything. So I'm grateful for that."

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson: Why Pregnancy Was "The Worst Moments of My Life"

The singer and her athlete husband, who have been vocal about using their platform to help those facing challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are also teaching their young children how to follow in their philanthropic footsteps.

"We're big believers in 'lead by example,' " Ciara told PEOPLE last month. "And having conversations with our kids to remind them of how blessed they are and that, 'To who much is given much is required.' "

"There's a simple thing that we do: If they get a new toy, we're kind of taking the approach of, 'Let's give some toys back.' They've been really blessed, even with clothing and shoes. It's so cute when they're like, 'We're putting our toys together to give away.' When they talk like that, it's the sweetest thing," Ciara says. "We believe that it's crucial to instill those morals early for them because we do realize that we're really blessed."

She continued, "[It's] a huge blessing to know that we can give back in a time where so much is being taken away. We don't take that for granted. Our kids have way more opportunity and access than we had when we were younger but because of our journey growing up, we'll never forget that. And that element is what keeps us humble, so we still need to make sure that we take them through some of what we've gone through as well."