Countdown to Baby! Thomas Rhett and Pregnant Wife Lauren Walk the Red Carpet at the 2019 AMAs

Parents’ night out!

Thomas Rhett brought his wife Lauren Akins to the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, walking the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in a floral light brown suit.

Lauren — who’s expecting the couple’s third daughter — was glowing in her shimmery burgundy and blue floor-length gown. She completed her look with bright pink lipstick and loose curls in her hair. Rhett cradled her growing belly on the carpet. He paired his suit with a burgundy T-shirt that complemented his wife’s dress.

“I try to make sure that every song I write, my 2-year-old can listen to, so that’s changed a lot of things,” Thomas Rhett said on the AMAs red carpet livestream. “We’re about to have three girls, so our house is going to be even more crazy than it already is.”

Thomas Rhett, 29, will perform during the ceremony, and is also up for two awards: favorite male artist — country and best country album for Center Point Road.

Image zoom Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Rich Fury/Getty Images

Image zoom Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

He will take the stage for a special benefit performance in partnership with Wells Fargo to help support the corporation’s efforts to end hunger. Wells Fargo is hosting a Holiday Food Bank which benefits Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States.

“I got to go to my food bank in Nashville,” he said on the carpet. “It was really cool to do that and pair that with playing at the AMAs.”

Image zoom Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Image zoom Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rhett and Lauren, 30, recently stepped out to attend the 2019 CMA Awards with two very special guests in tow: daughters Ada James, 2, and Willa Gray, 4. (The country crooner was up for album of the year and male vocalist of the year, which he lost out on to Maren Morris and Luke Combs, respectively.)

Lauren wore a long-sleeved, flowing black gown decorated with silver and red roses, while the girls put their best fashion feet forward in a black sequined dress for Ada and a shimmering gold gown for Willa Gray.

Thomas Rhett also addressed his daughters’ excitement at welcoming a new sibling, explaining to Entertainment Tonight that Willa Gray “understands it completely” while Ada isn’t totally there yet.

“I think both of their worlds will be rocked when the new baby gets here,” he said, adding that he thinks both will be jealous. “I think I was born to be a dad of girls, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Image zoom Thomas Rhett and family at the 2019 CMA Awards Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Prior to his benefit performance, the country singer was set to spend time volunteering with Wells Fargo team members at a local food bank. Part of his charitable work will be included in his special appearance.

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. EST.