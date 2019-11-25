Pregnant Jenna Dewan Cradles Baby Bump on the 2019 AMAs Red Carpet

Jenna Dewan is glowing on the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet!

On Sunday, the actress stepped out in Los Angeles for the awards show (sans boyfriend Steve Kazee) wearing a pink dress with matching earrings on the red carpet, showing off her baby bump.

“I love this award show, I come every time I’m invited,” she said on the AMAs red carpet live show on Twitter. “I’m so excited. Selena, I’m very excited about. Dua Lipa, I’m thrilled about.”

Dewan, 38, is currently expecting her second child, and her first with Kazee, 44. The couple announced their pregnancy news in late September, telling PEOPLE exclusively, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

This will be the first child for Kazee and the second for Dewan, who shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum.

Earlier this month, in honor of Halloween, Kazee shared a photo of Dewan’s costume that showed off her growing bump.

“Things that go ‘bump’ in the night!” he wrote of the Step Up star’s skeleton costume, which featured a baby skeleton in her stomach. “My 44th Happy Halloween🎃 and Baby Kazee’s first,” he continued.

Just two days earlier, Dewan wished her boyfriend a happy birthday with a sweet note on Instagram alongside a series of photos.

“The world became a better place the day you were born…Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you. I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you❤️ Happy birthday @stevekazee!” Dewan wrote, also adding “(You’re going to kill me for the last shot sorrrrry).”

Last month, Dewan also revealed that she’s keeping the sex of her baby a “secret” — even from herself.

While one fan questioned if a detail on a recent photo Dewan posted hinted at her having a girl, the celebrity explained that she’s even “keeping this secret from myself!”

“But I was not trying to tell … it was not a gender reveal, and I saw a lot of people ask me that and I was like, ‘I didn’t even think about that,’” she said of a maternity photo which showed her cradling her belly under a pink ribbon tied into a bow.

Dewan and Kazee, a Tony-winning actor, were first linked in October 2018, six months after she announced her split from Tatum.

Dewan recently opened up to PEOPLE about their romance, explaining how they reconnected after a brief meeting years earlier.

“I wasn’t looking for it,” Dewan said. “But it sort of took me by complete storm. It happened when I least expected it.”

“I had met Steve years ago in a flash, it must’ve been five minutes,” she recalled. “I saw him perform in Once on Broadway and I was just totally blown away by his talent. My mom was with me, and we got to go backstage and meet the actors. He just had a cool [energy] about him.”

She added: “Obviously I was married and so we never spoke or saw each other again for six years, but I never forgot the moment. And then six years later, obviously it becomes public knowledge that we’re separated and he contacted me.”

