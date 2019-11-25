Kane Brown Jokes He Feels 'Bad for My Wife' Because Newborn Daughter Kingsley Looks Like Him

Kane Brown is happy to be a dad, but he has a few jokes up his sleeve when it comes to who he thinks his little one takes after.

The singer-songwriter, 26, and his wife Katelyn recently welcomed their first child together. Their baby girl, Kingsley Rose, was born on Oct. 29 in Nashville.

Brown, rocking an Armani suit, stopped to chat with PEOPLE at the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet ahead of the show about his newborn daughter and his plans for the holidays this year.

“She’s starting to look more like me,” he told PEOPLE about Kingsley. “I feel bad for my wife. But she has her nose,” he joked.

Image zoom Kane Brown Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The country star was excited to share the news of his baby girl when she was born last month. “KB3 ❤️ welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!” he announced on Instagram, sharing a photo of him and his wife with their little one. “Obsessed with my little family😍 Kingsley Rose we are absolutely in love with you❤️ 10.29.19,” Katelyn added in her own post.

The singer and his wife have been enjoying life as new parents. “Everything’s great. My wife has just been amazing.”

In a photo he shared on Instagram writing “My little twin 😎😂,” the father-daughter duo’s resemblance is undeniable.

RELATED: Kane Brown Is a Dad! Country Singer and Wife Katelyn Welcome Daughter Kingsley Rose

The new parents are looking forward to the holidays, especially celebrating with their baby girl. “I’m just excited to give her presents at Christmas, on birthdays…just giving her the best life,” Brown says.

Kingsley Rose will be meeting her maternal grandfather and uncles for the first time this Thanksgiving. “We have [Katelyn’s] family coming and her dad hasn’t seen [Kingsley] yet or her other brothers,” Brown says. “So they get to fly in and hang out with the baby for the first time.”

Just days after Kingsley’s birth, the country star released his single “For My Daughter” in dedication to her.

“I wrote this song when I found out we were officially going to become parents. I meant every word, and cannot wait to watch her grow up,” Brown said in a statement.

On Instagram, the singer referenced a lyric he repeatedly sings, “I grew up without a dad so I’m gonna be the best one I can be! Love you baby girl.”

Image zoom Kane Brown Rich Fury/Getty Images

RELATED: Kane Brown Announces Worldwide Tour Following the Birth of Daughter Kingsley Rose

Some other sweet lyrics include: “They say dads are supposed to shape you and in a way/ I guess mine did/ I knew what I wouldn’t do if I ever had a kid/ They say history repeats itself/ well I guess that’s up to me.”