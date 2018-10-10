Expectant Carrie Underwood Performs Emotional New Song 'Spinning Bottles' at AMAs  

Carrie Underwood took the American Music Awards stage Tuesday night to perform a poignant rendition of “Spinning Bottles.”

After arriving to L.A.’s Microsoft Theater in a floor-length, bump-hugging black gown, the expectant singer changed into a flowing maroon dress to take the stage. Onstage, Underwood stood atop a rotating circle surrounded by lit candlesticks and a backing string group for her emotional performance, which garnered a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd, including Camila Cabello.

Wow, that was stunning! @carrieunderwood just graced the #AMAs stage with an emotional performance. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kHcK0zvTG7 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018

On the red carpet pre-show, opened up about the substance abuse-inspired song.

“I feel like when we wrote this song ‘Spinning Bottles’ we kind of each had people in our heads go through this,” she said of the track. “It’s hard to write, it’s hard to get it out, it’s hard to say it’s gonna go on the album … It’s difficult to sing it to the world, but its life; that’s a part of life. It’s hard to just put yourself out there like that.”

Carrie Underwood

Underwood added: “Your’e just going into a writing session letting your feelings out and just hope people get it.”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Makes Red Carpet Debut After Announcing Second Pregnancy: See Her Bump!

In addition to her performance, the Nashville star, 35, won for favorite female country artist award, for which she was nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris.

“Such a wonderful night! I am honored and humbled by the love I received from you all tonight. I made absolutely no sense in my speech and didn’t say half of what I should’ve, but I want you all to know that your support means everything to me!” she wrote on Instagram following the show.

“Also, I am beyond honored to be in the company of such talented ladies like @marenmorris and @kelseaballerini to represent the women of Country Music tonight. That said, I’m off to peel this dress off and cuddle up to my little man! I shall go to bed with a full and happy heart! ❤️💖❤️💖❤️ And, of course, thank you #AMAs for having me and for letting the fans call the shots!”

Carrie Underwood John Shearer/Getty

The AMAs are Underwood’s first awards show appearance since revealing in August she’s expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, with whom she already shares 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

Check out PEOPLE’s full AMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

It’s also only the second awards show Underwood has attended since her November 2017 fall in which she broke her wrist and received 40-50 stitches following an injury to her face. After nearly five months out of the spotlight, she emerged at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April, when she delivered an emotional, tear-stained performance of new single “Cry Pretty.”

RELATED: Pregnant Carrie Underwood Reveals She Suffered 3 Miscarriages in Last 2 Years: ‘I Got Mad’

The news she’s expecting follows years of heartbreak and disappointment: In September, the country singer revealed in an emotional interview with CBS Sunday Morning that before this pregnancy, she suffered three miscarriages in the past two years.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Underwood — who will hit the road for her next tour in May 2019 — has been making the rounds promoting her latest album, Cry Pretty, from appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, to receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 2018 American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.