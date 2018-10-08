Pregnant Carrie Underwood Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Casual Denim While Rehearsing for AMAs

Carrie Underwood is getting ready for her big moment!

With less than two days to go before the pregnant country star takes the stage at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Underwood shared a rehearsal photo where her growing baby bump took center stage.

In the image, Underwood — who is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher — stands in front of a microphone, dramatically closing her eyes, while dressed in a casual denim-tuxedo look.

“Rehearsing for the @AMAs. Tune in LIVE at 8/7c on Tuesday on @ABCnetwork,” the American Idol alum, 35, captioned the photo, before letting fans in on what song off her latest album she would be performing.

“#SpinningBottles,” she added.

Carrie Underwood Kevin Winter/AMA2018/Getty

Two days earlier, the singer shared a close-up selfie to Instagram, showing off some colorful face makeup from her “Love Wins” music video, which was released in September.

Carrie Underwood Kevin Winter/AMA2018/Getty

Also visible? The scar above her lip dating back to her nasty fall last November, which left Underwood needing 40-50 stitches in her face and surgery on her broken wrist.

After taking some time off to heal, Underwood revealed that the accident has helped her learn a valuable lesson that she believes young women struggling with body confidence could relate to.

“The first thing I would tell them is that we’re all insecure; that’s just called being human,” she recently told Redbook. “I feel like the most important thing to realize is that even people who seem to be super confident have insecurities that they are dealing with.”

Underwood added, “Honestly, you just do the best you can. Don’t worry about things you can’t change.”

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood with son Isaiah David Livingston/Getty

Underwood and her husband announced that they were expecting their second child together in August. The couple are also the proud parents of 3½-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

“This has just been a dream come true with the album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us,” Underwood said in a video announcing her happy news.

The singer is “as excited about the baby as [her new music],” a source recently told PEOPLE exclusively. “The machine that is Carrie is fully on. She’s in full album mode.”

The 2018 American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.