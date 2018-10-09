Carrie Underwood Makes Red Carpet Debut After Announcing Second Pregnancy: See Her Bump!

Carrie Underwood just walked her first red carpet since announcing her second pregnancy — and we’re “Blown Away”!

The country star attended the 2018 American Music Awards in L.A. Tuesday, when she arrived at the Microsoft Theater wearing a floor-length, bump-hugging black dress with gold detailing.

The singer, 35, is nominated for the favorite female country artist award and will take the stage to perform her new substance abuse-inspired track “Spinning Bottles.”

Carrie Underwood John Shearer/Getty

“I feel like when we wrote this song ‘Spinning Bottles’ we kind of each had people in our heads go through this,” she said of the track. “It’s hard to write, it’s hard to get it out, it’s hard to say it’s gonna go on the album … It’s difficult to sing it to the world, but its life; that’s a part of life. It’s hard to just put yourself out there like that.”

Underwood added: “Your’e just going into a writing session letting your feelings out and just hope people get it.”

Underwood’s glam AMAs appearance comes two months after she announced she’s expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, with whom she already shares 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

The country star opened up about her expanding family on the AMAs red carpet pre-show — and son Isaiah’s reaction!

“I’m not sure if he quite realizes how his life is going to change, but right now he’s very sweet,” she said.

Carrie Underwood John Shearer/Getty

Underwood also opened up about hitting the road with another baby next year.

“I think its just gonna be the easiest, like, most organized tour we’ve ever had because I feel like everybody’s just gonna be there and be on time and be ready for it, and they all offered to babysit,” she said. “I’m not gonna sleep, but I did it once with one — how much harder could it be?”

The singer revealed the happy news in an August Instagram video in which she announced the upcoming tour for her latest album Cry Pretty, kicking off next summer.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well … yay!” she said, revealing balloons spelling out “BABY” above her head. “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

Carrie Underwood with husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah David Livingston/Getty

Underwood’s pregnancy follows years of heartbreak and disappointment: In September, Underwood revealed in an emotional interview with CBS Sunday Morning that before this pregnancy, she suffered three miscarriages in the past two years.

The Nashville mainstay said she “got mad” over the heartbreak and spent lots of time praying, at one point thinking: “Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.”

But these days, Underwood is celebrating her pregnancy and keeping busy — from promoting Cry Pretty, to receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where she was joined by her husband and family. And as always, the superstar mom is perfectly balancing her work and family lives.

Underwood is “as excited about the baby as [her new music],” a source told PEOPLE last month. “The machine that is Carrie is fully on. She’s in full album mode.”

The 2018 American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.