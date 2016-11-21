Pregnant singer Ciara attended the American Music Awards on Friday evening, dazzling as she showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet

Ciara slays the fashion game no matter what, but her No. 1 accessory at Sunday’s American Music Awards was her growing baby bump.

The singer, who was on hand to present an award, stunned on the red carpet wearing a Stephane Rolland bump-hugging black dress with a voluminous black-and-white skirt, holding her belly and flashing her massive engagement ring while she posed.

Ciara, 31, is expecting her first child with her NFL star husband Russell Wilson. She is already mom to Future Zahir, 2½, her son with ex fiancé Future. The singer opened up about her second pregnancy, from bouts with morning sickness to all her cravings.

“I’m feeling great. I’m feeling awesome, actually,” she told E! News in a pre-show interview. “Finally getting to a place where I feel almost normal. It was a bit of a ‘I don’t want to throw up, but I don’t feel regular.’ I’m in between. That’s almost worse. You’d rather just throw up and get it done!”

Morning sickness aside, Ciara continues to focus on her career and preparing for her second child.

“You gotta totally push through it and be strong. When I’m working I don’t feel anything at all. I forget there’s a baby in my stomach. When I’m working, my adrenaline keeps me going, and I feel good,” she said. “When I get home and sit down and eat a good meal right after it’s like ‘Ugh!’; if I burp, it’s like, ‘Ugh!'”

As for cravings, the “I Bet” singer is keeping it simple.

“I really like water with lemon. I’ve had moments where I’ve eaten water with no lemon,” said the singer, who also likes to start her mornings with huevos rancheros or a healthy acai bowl. “I keep trying to find my rhythm. Honestly, I eat. I love eating. I enjoy it, and I take advantage of it when I’m carrying! I eat all the food I want to at any time.”

Though this is the first red carpet the “Body Party” songstress has graced since announcing her pregnancy, she stepped in October out to make her bump debut in Los Angeles at the CFDA/Vogue fashion fund show and tea.

Outfitted in a ’70s-inspired ensemble and letting her long, ombre locks hang loose over her shoulders, the mom-to-be rocked a navy blazer and black dress over her barely there baby belly, with matching strappy heels and a wide choker.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 27, and his beautiful bride tied the knot this summer amid a fairytale setting in Cheshire, England.

And the day the singer turned 31 was the time the couple decided was right to share their newest exciting news with the world.