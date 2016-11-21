Two months after giving birth, Behati Prinsloo made her first post-baby red carpet appearance at the 2016 AMAs on Sunday night.

Two months after giving birth, Behati Prinsloo made her first post-baby red carpet appearance at the 2016 American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Wearing a low-cut black dress with a high, structured waist, the Victoria Secret Angel sizzled on the carpet as she headed to the show, where her husband, Adam Levine, is set to perform with his band.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 37, and Prinsloo, 27, welcomed their first child on Sept. 21 in California. Daughter Dusty Rose is the first child for both Levine and Prinsloo, who were married in 2014.

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

This isn’t the first time Prinsloo has celebrated her body after baby. After documenting every step of her pregnancy on Instagram, the new mom uploaded her very first post-baby selfie in October.

“After 3 weeks of breastfeeding every 3 hours, no sleep and nursing my nipples back to life lol, I left the house to see my girls for dinner,” Prinsloo, 27, captioned the mirror selfie taken in a walk-in closet. However, she’s not complaining about motherhood.

Even though their baby girl is only 8 weeks old, Dusty Rose already has Levine wrapped around her finger.