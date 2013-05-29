Amar'e Stoudemire Names Son Alijah Carsares
The New York Knicks forward and his wife Alexis have chosen Alijah Carsares Stoudemire for their fourth child, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.
Matt Baron/Beimages
Dribble — er, drum — roll please: Amar’e Stoudemire‘s new baby boy has a name!
The proud parents’ newest addition was born Tuesday, May 21, weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. and measuring 19½ inches.
Staying true to the family’s first initial trend, Alijah’s moniker follows in the footsteps of his older siblings, sisters Ar’e, 7, and Assata, 5, and big brother Amar’e Jr., 6.
“We are proud to announce we added a healthy baby boy to the Stoudemire team,” the doting dad Tweeted following the birth. “Alexis and the baby are doing great. #Blessed”
— Anya Leon with reporting by Jennifer Garcia