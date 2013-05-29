Amar'e Stoudemire Names Son Alijah Carsares

The New York Knicks forward and his wife Alexis have chosen Alijah Carsares Stoudemire for their fourth child, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Dribble — er, drum — roll please: Amar’e Stoudemire‘s new baby boy has a name!

The proud parents’ newest addition was born Tuesday, May 21, weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. and measuring 19½ inches.

Staying true to the family’s first initial trend, Alijah’s moniker follows in the footsteps of his older siblings, sisters Ar’e, 7, and Assata, 5, and big brother Amar’e Jr., 6.