Amanda Seyfried Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Throwback Pregnancy Photo: 'Same Time Last Year'

Amanda Seyfried is reminiscing about her most recent pregnancy.

On Sunday, the actress, 35, posted a series of throwback photos to her Instagram Story, showing off her bare baby bump when she was pregnant with her son last September.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first snap, Seyfried, who shares her two children with husband Thomas Sadoski, poses for a mirror selfie in a pair of black underwear and a white t-shirt, which she pulled up to reveal her stomach.

"Same time last year," she captioned the picture.

The second shot shows the then-pregnant actress recording audio for her 2020 film Mank.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amanda Seyfried Credit: Amanda Seyfried/Instagram

Seyfried married Sadoski, 44, whom she met on the set of The Last Word, in March 2017 when she was nine months along in her pregnancy with daughter Nina, now 4. In September 2020, the actress announced she had given birth to a baby boy.

The pair announced the birth of their second child in a statement to INARA and War Child USA.

"Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives," their statement read. "With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star."

Seyfried added in an Instagram post of her own alongside a photo of the newborn, "@thomas_sadoski and I made a little man."

amanda seyfried Amanda Seyfried and son

In April, Seyfried's little boy adorably crashed his mom's interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.