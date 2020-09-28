Surprise! Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Welcome a Son

Amanda Seyfried is a mom of two!

The Les Misérables actress, 34, and husband Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, they confirm in a statement to INARA and War Child USA alongside the first photo of their newborn.

"Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives," the couple says. "With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star."

The couple is also parents to 3½-year-old daughter Nina. Seyfried and Sadoski, 44, married in March 2017 while she was nine months along in her first pregnancy.

The family of four has been living in a renovated farmhouse in upstate New York amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In August, Seyfried spoke about her life in quarantine and having childcare help from her mother Ann.

"My mom lives with us — she's our nanny. My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky — I know I am," the You Should Have Left star said during her interview with John Molner (CEO of Katie Couric Media, named for his wife) for a recent episode of his YouTube series Molner's Table.

"When my daughter gets up, she either comes in our room or she goes downstairs. And if we're still sleeping it's great, 'cause she can hang out with my mom. She wakes up early," Seyfried said.

"These days, it's been me waking up and going downstairs and drinking coffee and hanging out with my daughter and then Tommy feeding [the animals]. And you know what? Our family's still together," the Mean Girls alum said, laughing. "I definitely think my marriage is even stronger. This [coronavirus pandemic] is hard for people."

Seyfried previously told PEOPLE in August 2019 that it was "so hard to plan" for more kids.

"If it happens to you, you just make it work," she shared. "I want to get pregnant again, but I'm not ready just yet to have a second. I would like my daughter to be in school and then have my own time with a new baby. But it's so hard to plan."

Describing her parenting style, Seyfried previously said she was determined to make smart choices when it came to raising her daughter Nina while working on films and passion projects.