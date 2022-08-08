Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski's Relationship Timeline

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski started off as costars and are now a family of four.

The actors first met in 2015 while starring in an off-Broadway play. They went on to costar in the film The Last Words, where their on-screen romance quickly turned real. After a few months of dating, the couple got engaged in 2016 and eloped in a private ceremony the following March. They have since welcomed two children, whom they are raising on their farm in upstate New York.

"She's the person that I love, admire, respect most in the world," Sadoski said of his (then-newlywed) wife in 2017.

From meeting on set to living a quiet life together on a farm, here's everything you need to know about Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski's relationship.

May 2015: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski costar in The Way We Get By

Seyfried and Sadoski first met while working on the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By in May 2015. The pair starred as two strangers who had a drunken one-night stand after meeting at a wedding reception. At the time, Seyfried was dating actor Justin Long and Sadoski was married to Kimberly Hope.

November 2015: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski reunite in The Last Word

The actors joined forces again for the film The Last Word, in which they played on-screen love interests. The movie, written by Stuart Fink and directed by Mark Pellington, also starred Broadway icon Shirley MacLaine. At the time of filming, Sadoski had just divorced ex-wife Hope while Seyfried had split from Long that September.

March 2016: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are officially dating

Amanda Seyfried (L) and Thomas Sadoski. Walter McBride/WireImage

Shortly after the pair reunited on the set of The Last Word, Seyfried and Sadoski took their romance off-screen, with PEOPLE confirming their relationship in March 2016.

Early September 2016: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski get engaged

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

A few months later, Seyfried was pictured wearing a silver band on her ring finger while out and about in New York City, sparking engagement rumors. PEOPLE then confirmed that she and Sadoski were engaged.

September 28, 2016: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski make their first public appearance as an engaged couple

Seyfried and Sadoski stepped out publicly for the first time since the news of their engagement broke at a dinner reception in Los Angeles for the nonprofit organization No Kid Hungry. While the newly engaged couple walked the red carpet separately, PEOPLE noted that they showed plenty of PDA once inside the event and were spotted sharing kisses throughout the night.

November 29, 2016: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski announce their pregnancy

Charley Gallay/Getty

Two months later, Seyfried announced that she was expecting her first child at a press launch for Givenchy's Live Irrésistible fragrance. The actress wore a sheer black Givenchy dress that showed off her baby bump.

January 17, 2017: Amanda Seyfried shows off her baby bump

During a walk in L.A. with Sadoski and her dog Finn, Seyfried showed off her growing baby bump.

Around the same time, the mom-to-be shared her excitement for motherhood with Vogue Australia for the magazine's February 2017 cover story. "I've never been excited by anything more in my life — and ready," Seyfried said.

March 1, 2017: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski celebrate the release of The Last Word

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski. Amanda Edwards/Getty

Seyfried and Sadoski's film, The Last Word, was released in March 2017 and the couple celebrated by attending the premiere together at Hollywood's ArcLight Cinemas. The event marked the first time they had walked a red carpet together.

March 12, 2017: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski elope

Bruce Glikas/Getty

The couple officially tied the knot in March 2017 in a private and intimate ceremony. Sadoski announced the news himself, showing off his wedding band and declaring Seyfried his wife during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing," Sadoski said. "It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other."

Sadoski also shared his eagerness to become a father. "I'm more excited about this than I've ever been about anything in my life. And I'm also more terrified about it than anything I've ever been in my entire [life,]" he said.

March 24, 2017: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcome a daughter

Taylor Hill/Getty

One week after they shared the news of their secret wedding, Seyfried and Sadoski welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nina.

April 19, 2017: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski make their first red carpet appearance as a married couple and parents

David Livingston/Getty Images.

Seyfried and Sadoski stepped onto the red carpet for the first time since the birth of their daughter at the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards. The couple were all smiles as they held hands and posed for pictures. The event marked their first public appearance as both a married couple and parents.

September 14, 2017: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski foster kittens

The couple added some fur babies to their family in September 2017 — taking in an entire litter of foster kittens along with the mom on behalf of Best Friends Animal Society. Seyfried and Sadoski are both animal lovers and view fostering as a way to help make room at the shelters for other needy animals. Seyfried spoke about their experience fostering the kittens to PEOPLE and compared it to motherhood.

"It's such a truncated version of what I've gone through with my daughter," Seyfried explained. "They grow up so fast."

April 6, 2018: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have date night at the Bachelor mansion

In April 2018, Seyfried and Sadoski had a special date night at the Bachelor mansion from ABC's hit franchise, The Bachelor. Seyfried, a longtime fan of the series, posted a sweet photo of her and Sadoski holding hands in front of the house.

July 15, 2018: Amanda Seyfried discusses what Thomas Sadoski thinks about her working with her ex

The Mamma Mia! actress reunited with ex-boyfriend and former costar, Dominic Cooper, on the set of the film's sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. In a 2018 interview with The Mirror, Seyfried shared how Sadoski felt about her working with her ex. "I think he has the same kind of issues that I would have if we were hanging out with his ex-girlfriend from long ago," she said. "I think it's always like, 'I'm so in love with this person, so that person must be so in love with her too.' "

She continued, "I'd guess he assumed Dominic is in love with me the way he's in love with me. And it's just not the case, it's sweet ... I'd rather he be jealous than completely fine with it."

May 24, 2019: Amanda Seyfried shares a rare family photo

The notoriously private actress shared a rare picture of her entire family in May 2019. The shot was a throwback from her time filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in Croatia and it featured Sadoski holding baby Nina as Seyfried smiled next to him.

August 7, 2019: Amanda Seyfried discusses having more kids with Thomas Sadoski

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Seyfried opened up about her and Sadoski's plans to expand their family.

She shared that she wants to have more kids, but doesn't feel quite ready, adding that their first pregnancy was a surprise. "I just happened to get pregnant," she said. "If it happens to you, you just make it work."

The actress continued, "I would like my daughter to be in school and then have my own time with a new baby. But it's so hard to plan."

July 1, 2020: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski give back

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Seyfried and Sadoski teamed up to support the international organization War Child, which provides assistance to children in areas experiencing conflict. Along with other actors, the couple appeared in a PSA urging viewers to help the organization by donating.

"I think any parent, all parents should be able to relate to the suffering of innocent children," Sadoski told PEOPLE. "It's just something that's deeply, inherently part of who we are — that we want to protect our little ones."

August 13, 2020: Amanda Seyfried discusses life with Thomas Sadoski on their farm

After relocating to a farm in upstate New York, Seyfried opened up about her family's new lifestyle during an appearance on the YouTube Series Molner's Table, hosted by John Molner, CEO of Katie Couric Media and Katie Couric's husband.

"These days, it's been me waking up and going downstairs and drinking coffee and hanging out with my daughter and then Tommy feeding [the animals]. And you know what? Our family's still together," she said.

She also shared that her mother, Ann, lives with them and helps take care of Nina, which has made balancing her busy career with motherhood much easier.

"She's our nanny," she said. "My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky — I know I am."

September 28, 2020: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcome a second child

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The Seyfried-Sadoski family officially grew again in September 2020 when the couple welcomed their second baby into the world after keeping the pregnancy a secret. They confirmed the birth of their son, Thomas Jr., in a statement to INARA and War Child USA, where they also shared the first photo of him.

"Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives", they wrote. "With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star."

April 16, 2021: Amanda Seyfried jokes about not having more kids with Thomas Sadoski

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Seyfried talked about whether or not she wanted to have a third child. She admitted to Colbert that raising two kids "is the hardest" and jokingly added, "remind me not to have another baby."

The actress also said she would rather film another Mamma Mia! movie than have another child.

October 24, 2021: Amanda Seyfried opens up about her son's difficult delivery

A year after welcoming her son, Seyfried opened up about the complications that occurred during his delivery to PEOPLE. "I had something that went wrong with my second birth. The baby was okay but it was tricky and it was painful and it didn't have to happen, and it did so it added an extra level of trauma," said the mom of two.

She shared that the delivery had also caused some spinal issues for her, which made taking care of a newborn and her 4-year-old daughter difficult. "At that point, I'm very freshly out of the hospital, I had to feed him, my husband was with my daughter and I had people that could drive me back to the hospital," she told PEOPLE.

March 12, 2022: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski celebrate five years of marriage

In March 2022, Seyfried and Sadoski celebrated their fifth anniversary. Seyfried marked the occasion with a selfie of the couple, captioned, "Five f*cking years."