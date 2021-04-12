Amanda Seyfried's 7-Month-Old Son Makes Rare Appearance During Today Interview

The Oscar-nominated Mank actress, 35, was speaking virtually to Willie Geist, 45, during Sunday's interview when her baby boy, whom she shares with husband Thomas Sadoski, was brought over to Seyfried, much to her delight. (The couple also share 4-year-old daughter Nina.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Aww, come on," Geist said in awe as Seyfried held her son, whose name she has yet to publicly reveal.

"Say hi. Look at that nice man," the Mean Girls actress said to her baby boy.

"Hi buddy. Oh my god, what a cute guy. Come on," Geist gushed over the 7-month-old.

amanda seyfried Image zoom Amanda Seyfried and son

Just prior to her son's surprise appearance, Seyfried spoke to Geist about the ups and downs of doing press from the family's renovated farm in the Catskills of Upstate New York, where her mom is the couple's nanny, and they keep collecting farm animals.

"There's some benefits and there's some serious drawbacks," said Seyfried. "They squeeze in so much more work. The benefits outweigh everything. I've got my kids in the house."

Seyfried married Sadoski, 44, whom she met on the set of The Last Word, in March 2017 when she was nine months along in her pregnancy with daughter Nina. In September, the actress announced she had given birth to a baby boy.

amanda-seyfried-thomas.jpg Image zoom Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski | Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

In August, Seyfried spoke about her life in quarantine and having childcare help from her mother Ann.

"My mom lives with us — she's our nanny. My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky — I know I am," the You Should Have Left star said during her interview with John Molner (CEO of Katie Couric Media, named for his wife) for a recent episode of his YouTube series Molner's Table.

"When my daughter gets up, she either comes in our room or she goes downstairs. And if we're still sleeping it's great, 'cause she can hang out with my mom. She wakes up early," Seyfried said.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday

Seyfried previously told PEOPLE in August 2019 that it was "so hard to plan" for more kids.