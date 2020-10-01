Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski announced the birth of their second child — a baby boy — in late September

Amanda Seyfried Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in 'Sweet' Throwback Photo from Her Pregnancy

The Les Misérables star, 34, shared a throwback photo from her pregnancy on Thursday, writing on her Instagram, "Another sweet Before #tbt."

In the shot, Seyfried lounges in an orange sweater and black leggings as she shows off her bare baby bump. She rests her head on Sadoski, 44, as the actor smiles in the background.

The post comes just two days after Seyfried shared a picture from her pregnancy, in which her 3½-year-old daughter Nina can be seen rubbing her belly.

"The Before," the mom of two wrote in the caption.

Seyfried and Sadoski — who married in March 2017 — announced the birth of their second child in a statement to INARA and War Child USA in late September.

"Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives," their statement read. "With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star."

Seyfried added in an Instagram post of her own alongside a photo of the newborn, "@thomas_sadoski and I made a little man."

The family of four has been living in a renovated farmhouse in upstate New York amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In August, Seyfried spoke about her life in quarantine and having childcare help from her mother Ann.

"My mom lives with us — she's our nanny. My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky — I know I am," the You Should Have Left star said during her interview with John Molner (CEO of Katie Couric Media, named for his wife) for a recent episode of his YouTube series Molner's Table.

"When my daughter gets up, she either comes in our room or she goes downstairs. And if we're still sleeping it's great, 'cause she can hang out with my mom. She wakes up early," Seyfried said.