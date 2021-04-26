Amanda Seyfried Shares Candid (and Relatable!) Scene from Her Own Oscars 'After Party'

Amanda Seyfried isn't forgetting about her little ones even on Hollywood's biggest night!

Following the Academy Awards on Sunday night, during which Seyfried was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mank, the star, 35, posted to her Instagram Story about her extremely relatable "after party" plans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Seyfried's photo featured a full glass of water next to a toiletry case holding a breast pump, signaling that the actress was preparing to pump for her 7-month-old son, whom she shares with husband Thomas Sadoski. (The couple also share 4-year-old daughter Nina.)

"After party," the Mean Girls star captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Thomas Sadoski Credit: Thomas Sadoski/Instagram

While Seyfried was off at the Oscars, Sadoski shared on his Instagram Story that their family was rooting for the actress at home.

Sadoski, 44, whom Seyfried met on the set of The Last Word, snapped a rare photo of the couple's son, whose name they have yet to publicly reveal, as he watched Seyfried on TV.

"Mama!!!!!!!" Sadoski captioned the picture, taken from the back of his baby boy's head.

Sadoski also posted a shot of his daughter Nina sitting on her grandmother's lap while watching Seyfried at the show.

Amanda Seyfried Credit: Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Welcome a Son

"Best seat in the house. So f----g proud," Sadoski wrote.

Earlier this month, Seyfried's baby boy made another appearance when crashing his mom's interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.

The actress was speaking virtually to Willie Geist, 45, during the interview when her son was brought over to Seyfried, much to her delight.

amanda seyfried Amanda Seyfried and son

Just prior to her son's surprise appearance, Seyfried spoke to Geist about the ups and downs of doing press from the family's renovated farm in the Catskills of Upstate New York, where her mom is the couple's nanny, and they keep collecting farm animals.