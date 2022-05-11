"I was like, this is the most amazing thing I've ever been a part of," Amanda Seyfried said of the birthing experience in a cover story for Marie Claire

Amanda Seyfried Says She Thought Childbirth Was So 'Amazing' She Wanted to Become a Doula

Amanda Seyfried attends a special screening of "A Mouthful Of Air" hosted by The Cinema Society at The Roxy Hotel on October 24, 2021 in New York City

Amanda Seyfried once wanted to help moms bring babies into the world.

The Dropout star, 36, said in a cover story for Marie Claire's Beauty Changemakers Issue that she trained to become a doula to assist women through childbirth after becoming a mother herself.

Seyfried shares daughter Nina, 5, and son Thomas, 19 months, with husband Thomas Sadoski, 46.

"I was like, This is the most amazing thing I've ever been a part of. I have to be there for women; childbirth is amazing," she said of her experience. "I was talking to my doula a lot about what she did. I was like, That sounds like the best thing, and I just wanted to be there when people have a baby."

She ended up not moving forward in the process due to the next steps — that included obtaining certifications — in order to make it official.

"I'm better at, like, taking pictures and massaging the back," she told the publication.

The Oscar nominee has also taken up a new business venture. With the help of her friends, she's started building playhouses for children. The toy homes are crafted from sustainable materials and will be big enough for kids to stand in. Seyfried and her friends hope to launch the company later this year, according to Marie Claire.

"It feels so good to do stuff completely out of my comfort zone. I can't wait to start a company," she said, adding: "I also don't want to f–- it up for us. I'm not going to be the face of it. I'm not a brand person. I'm an actor."

