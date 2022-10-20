Celebrity Parents Amanda Seyfried Shares Rare Photo of Son Thomas and Daughter Nina on a Pretend Picnic Together Amanda Seyfried shares her two children with husband Thomas Sadoski By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 03:24 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Amanda Seyfried/Instagram Amanda Seyfried's kids are sharing a sweet sibling moment. The Dropout actress, 36, posted a photo on her Instagram Story Thursday of her two children — son Thomas, 2, and daughter Nina, 5 — exploring their imaginations together with pretend food. The siblings sat on the floor across from each other with their feet touching as they had a make-believe picnic, complete with toy food pieces, collapsable cups and a little checkered picnic mat centered between them. The actress drew a heart over the spot where Thomas and Nina's feet connected in the photo. Seyfried shares her two children with husband Thomas Sadoski, whom she married in a private ceremony in March 2017. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. amanda seyfried/instagram Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Her Daughter 'Cried' After Her Mom's Emmy Win: 'Didn't Expect That' Speaking with PEOPLE shortly after her big win at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards last month for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, Seyfried said she thinks daughter Nina may be an actress in the making. "Totally," Seyfried replied when asked whether she would support her daughter pursuing a career in acting. "My husband's like, 'I'm terrified.' " "And I was like, 'Let her do what she's going to do. She's a f---ing child of actors. What do you expect?' " the actress joked. Frazer Harrison/Getty In a cover story for Marie Claire's Beauty Changemakers Issue in May, the Mean Girls alum shared that she found childbirth so amazing that she contemplated becoming a doula herself. "I was like, This is the most amazing thing I've ever been a part of. I have to be there for women; childbirth is amazing," she said of her experience. "I was talking to my doula a lot about what she did. I was like, That sounds like the best thing, and I just wanted to be there when people have a baby." She ended up not moving forward in the process due to the next steps — which included obtaining certifications — in order to make it official. "I'm better at, like, taking pictures and massaging the back," she told the publication.