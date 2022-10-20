Amanda Seyfried's kids are sharing a sweet sibling moment.

The Dropout actress, 36, posted a photo on her Instagram Story Thursday of her two children — son Thomas, 2, and daughter Nina, 5 — exploring their imaginations together with pretend food.

The siblings sat on the floor across from each other with their feet touching as they had a make-believe picnic, complete with toy food pieces, collapsable cups and a little checkered picnic mat centered between them.

The actress drew a heart over the spot where Thomas and Nina's feet connected in the photo.

Seyfried shares her two children with husband Thomas Sadoski, whom she married in a private ceremony in March 2017.

amanda seyfried/instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE shortly after her big win at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards last month for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, Seyfried said she thinks daughter Nina may be an actress in the making.

"Totally," Seyfried replied when asked whether she would support her daughter pursuing a career in acting. "My husband's like, 'I'm terrified.' "

"And I was like, 'Let her do what she's going to do. She's a f---ing child of actors. What do you expect?' " the actress joked.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

In a cover story for Marie Claire's Beauty Changemakers Issue in May, the Mean Girls alum shared that she found childbirth so amazing that she contemplated becoming a doula herself.

"I was like, This is the most amazing thing I've ever been a part of. I have to be there for women; childbirth is amazing," she said of her experience. "I was talking to my doula a lot about what she did. I was like, That sounds like the best thing, and I just wanted to be there when people have a baby."

She ended up not moving forward in the process due to the next steps — which included obtaining certifications — in order to make it official.

"I'm better at, like, taking pictures and massaging the back," she told the publication.