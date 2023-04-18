Amanda Seyfried on 'Gorgeous' Parenting Moment with Husband Thomas Sadoski, What's 'Most Fun' About Parenthood

The actress teamed up with her her childhood best friends to create a "Make It Cute" line of playhouses, with help from her built-in focus group, daughter Nina, 6, and son Thomas, 2

By
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman Headshot
Lizzie Hyman

Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor and writes content for both print and digital platforms. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lizzie was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in La Rioja, Spain and interned at NBC. Lizzie is a graduate of Georgetown University and is completing her Master's at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 09:15 AM
Amanda Seyfried Playhouses
Photo: Winnie Au

Parenthood can often get a bad rap for being exhausting, messy and sticky, but Amanda Seyfried is doing her part to "make it cute."

The Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress has partnered with two of her oldest friends, Anne Hoehn and Maureen North, to create Make it Cute, a line of children's playhouses that are durable, sustainable and aesthetically pleasing.

"Our friendship has evolved since we were five," says Seyfried, 37, of the pals she's known since growing up in Allentown, Pennsylvania. "It's been 30 years and it's just grown and grown, and then we all had kids around the same time, so we became mothers together."

On one of their many pandemic Zoom calls, sipping wine and discussing the "chaos that grew exponentially with their kids and families," Seyfried, Hoehn and North began brainstorming ways that they could make their homes a calmer space.

"Anne was building these giant playhouses out of whatever big boxes would come to her house, and we were like, how do we build that? How do we build something like that for all of us, where we can store toys and give our kids that playhouse that they want?" Seyfried tells PEOPLE.

Amanda Seyfried Playhouses
Courtesy of Make it Cute

When the playhouses became a reality, Seyfried recruited her daughter Nina, 6, and son Thomas, 2, to test out the prototype.

"My kids love playing in it. They just want to go and explore and make their own space," the Mamma Mia! actress says. "Sometimes I'll look away and I'll come out in the living room and I'll be like, where are they? And they're both in the house ... and they're playing nicely."

For Seyfried, who is coming off a major awards season for her role in The Dropout, developing the Thelma & Louise musical and launching Make It Cute, she cherishes her time at home with her kids and keeps her work trips "quick, so quick."

But she still does find herself trying to explain the unusual nature of her work to her kids.

"My son is only two and a half, so I have no idea what his understanding is. When I was on the Today Show I was watching with him, and his reaction was sad!" she said, explaining that he associates her being on TV with being away from home. "He's like, 'Mama!' and I was like 'Hey, I am right here!' It doesn't make sense [to him], and it shouldn't."

Her daughter, however, is a "natural-born actor" and seems to understand more what her mom's job entails.

"She's starting to really appreciate that this is what I do for a living, and she understands it as much as any six-year-old can," Seyfried explains. "When I say ' I'm going to go do this, you'll see me on TV' she'll be like, 'Okay mama,' and she misses me, but when I come back, she's proud... She has this pride."

Seyfried says she senses that acting could be in her daughter's future as well: "She's not working, but I know in my bones that this is what she is. She's a performer. Will she do it as a career? Who knows?"

The actress says she derives a lot of joy out of watching her children figure everything out as they go.

"The most fun thing about parenting right now is the puzzle of teaching them what the right thing is, but allowing them to come to the conclusion themselves," the actress says. "My six-year-old really understands a lot about consequences and wants to be kind. She has such goodness in her heart ... [with my son], when he seems to understand something, it feels like a giant win. Or when I see my daughter teach my son something, and I'm just sitting back and watching, it's just the best."

Amanda Seyfried Playhouses
Winnie Au

What makes parenting even more enjoyable for Seyfried is doing it alongside her husband, Thomas Sadoski, with whom she says parenting is "yin and yang."

"Yesterday, I looked at my husband Tom and said 'God, that was good parenting. You stopped [the behavior] with your tone,' then I came in ... it was a gorgeous moment'," the actress tells PEOPLE.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, CA
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

And making the journey even sweeter is having friends like Hoehn and North to keep her grounded.

"I rely on my friends to make me feel like I'm not crazy. I knew from the jump that my marriage was not going to be everything to me. I know that you can't get everything from one person, and so it feels like I have these relationships with my friends, especially with Maureen and Anne, having had that history with them," the Mean Girls actress says. "There's a venting space, there's freedom there. All of our lives, experiencing a lot of the same things, I just feel really safe."

She also embraces this phase of life, with new business ventures and projects, for all its ups and downs.

"I have a full-time career and two kids," she says. "It's a lot of work, but I love it. My family is very supportive of it ... For sure it sounds like it's chaotic, and it is in some ways, but I've also found so much peace in where I live. Plus, my mom lives with me which helps."

Amanda Seyfried Playhouses
Winnie Au

For now, Seyfried is focused on appreciating her new business with her best friends: "I can't wait to grow this together as we're growing our kids."

Related Articles
Amanda Seyfried attends a special screening of "A Mouthful Of Air" hosted by The Cinema Society at The Roxy Hotel on October 24, 2021 in New York City
Amanda Seyfried Says She Thought Childbirth Was So 'Amazing' She Wanted to Become a Doula
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20049 -- Pictured: Amanda Batula -- (Photo by: Images)
'Summer House' : Amanda Batula Takes a 'Perfect Next Step' in Her Journey to Motherhood
Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried attend the UK Premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" at Eventim Apollo on July 16, 2018 in London, England
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski's Relationship Timeline
Amanda Seyfried attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amanda Seyfried Says Daughter Has 'Stars in Her Eyes' When She Wins Awards: 'They're Shining'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Jared and Genevieve Padalecki with their kids
Jared Padalecki's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Amanda Seyfried attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amanda Seyfried Takes Home Critics Choice Win for 'The Dropout' Dressed Like a Golden Statue
Kerry Washington arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California
Kerry Washington's 3 Kids: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Mila Kunis (L) and Ashton Kutcher at the Zoe Saldana Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's 2 Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
THE COMPANY YOU KEEP - ABC’s “The Company You Keep” stars Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie.
Sarah Wayne Callies Reveals How Life as a Mom of 2 Connects Her to Role on 'The Company You Keep'
amanda seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Shares Rare Photo of Son Thomas and Daughter Nina on a Pretend Picnic Together
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reveal Skill Daughters Have That Make Them Feel Successful as Parents
Heath Ledger, nominee Best Actor in a Leading Role for "Brokeback Mountain" and Michelle Williams, nominee Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Brokeback Mountain" during the The 78th Annual Academy Awards
Michelle Williams' Daughter: Everything She's Said About Motherhood
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Amanda Seyfried attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Amanda Seyfried Says Daughter, 5, Is a Budding Actress at 2022 Emmys: My Husband Is 'Terrified'