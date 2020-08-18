"I am so lucky — I know I am," Amanda Seyfried says of having childcare help from her mom, Ann, for her 3-year-old daughter Nina

Amanda Seyfried Says Her Mom Is 'Nanny' to Her Daughter, 3: 'She's the Third Parent'

Amanda Seyfried has a live-in nanny — her mom!

The actress chatted with John Molner (CEO of Katie Couric Media, named for his wife) for a recent episode of his YouTube series Molner's Table, where she opened up about how her mom Ann pitches in to help her and husband Thomas Sadoski with their daughter Nina, 3.

"My mom lives with us — she's our nanny," said Seyfried, 34. "My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky — I know I am."

"So when my daughter gets up, she either comes in our room or she goes downstairs," added The Art of Racing in the Rain star. "And if we're still sleeping it's great, 'cause she can hang out with my mom. She wakes up early."

Seyfried and her family live in a renovated farmhouse in upstate New York, where she "recently trained" her actor husband Sadoski, 44, how to feed all the animals properly.

"These days, it's been me waking up and going downstairs and drinking coffee and hanging out with my daughter and then Tommy feeding [the animals]. And you know what? Our family's still together," she said, laughing.

"I definitely think my marriage is even stronger," the Mean Girls actress continued. "This [coronavirus pandemic] is hard for people."

Seyfried spoke to PEOPLE last August about her life on the farm with Sadowski and their little girl, admitting she is "lucky that there's three parents," including Ann.

"And if three people could make a baby, that would be really great," she quipped. "It takes a village!"

Though Seyfried would love to expand her family, she was keeping an open mind when it came to trying for more kids with Sadoski, whom she married in March 2017 while she was nine months along with their first child.