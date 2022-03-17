Amanda Seyfried Says Her Family Had to Sleep in a Barn When a 'Huge' Ice Storm Hit Her Farm

Amanda Seyfried is giving fans a glimpse of family life on her farm in upstate New York.

During Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 36-year-old recalled a recent experience where she had to bring her two young kids to sleep in their horse barn when their farm experienced inclement weather.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Seyfried, who shares daughter Nina, 4, and a 17-month-old son with husband Thomas Sadoski, tells Clarkson that the situation occurred when one of their generators "blew two weeks ago with a huge ice storm."

"The problem is if there's wind and ice, everything gets shut down. Nobody gets power. We have two generators, I am a lucky person. And our one generator blew two weeks ago with a huge ice storm, you couldn't even leave your house," she explains.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I have two small kids and in the middle of the night, we had no heat. We ended up having to walk outside in 5-degree weather to the barn and sleep there because the generator runs for that, it runs for the horse barn and the extra guest barn."

"It was one of those things where it's like this is what you do, this is what you give up, you sacrifice these things when nature happens," she says of living on a farm.

The mom of two frequently posts photos of her farm on Instagram, sometimes sharing cute videos and pictures of her kids with the animals.

Last week, The Dropout star shared an impressive video of her daughter preparing the barn for the animals and calling them into their stalls.