Amanda Seyfried Says Daughter Has 'Stars in Her Eyes' When She Wins Awards: 'They're Shining'

Amanda Seyfried shares daughter Nina, 5, and son Thomas, 2, with husband Thomas Sadoski

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Carita Rizzo
Published on January 16, 2023 10:32 AM
Amanda Seyfried attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Amanda Seyfried's little girl couldn't be more proud of her mom.

Speaking to reporters following her win at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, the actress opened up about what her kids think when their mom wins awards. Seyfried, 37, took home the trophy for best actress (limited series or movie made for television) for The Dropout, in which she portrays Elizabeth Holmes.

The actress, who shares daughter Nina, 5, and son Thomas, 2, with husband Thomas Sadoski, said her kids have "really cute" reactions when she wins.

"I said to my daughter that I was going to bring a trophy, because I knew I won," she explained. "I knew I was going to have the Golden Globe that weekend to bring home and now I'm just like, this is it. She's going to have stars in her eyes."

"They're shining," she continued. "I mean, they mean something to me and to us."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Amanda Seyfried accepts the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for "The Dropout" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Kevin Winter/Getty

While accepting the honor on Sunday, she thanked her family — husband Sadoski, 46, and their two children.

"And last but not least, [thank you to] my family," Seyfried said after thanking her team. "Hi, bubs, you gotta go to bed now, but thanks!"

She continued: "Thank you to my family, my mom, my husband, my dad and my kids, and my dog, Finn," she added. "Thanks so much."

Speaking with PEOPLE shortly after her big win at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in September for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, Seyfried said she thinks daughter Nina may be an actress in the making.

"Totally," Seyfried replied when asked whether she would support her daughter pursuing a career in acting. "My husband's like, 'I'm terrified.' "

"And I was like, 'Let her do what she's going to do. She's a f------ child of actors. What do you expect?' " the actress joked.

