Amanda Seyfried Says Daughter Has 'Stars in Her Eyes' When She Wins Awards: 'They're Shining'

Amanda Seyfried's little girl couldn't be more proud of her mom.

Speaking to reporters following her win at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, the actress opened up about what her kids think when their mom wins awards. Seyfried, 37, took home the trophy for best actress (limited series or movie made for television) for The Dropout, in which she portrays Elizabeth Holmes.

The actress, who shares daughter Nina, 5, and son Thomas, 2, with husband Thomas Sadoski, said her kids have "really cute" reactions when she wins.

"I said to my daughter that I was going to bring a trophy, because I knew I won," she explained. "I knew I was going to have the Golden Globe that weekend to bring home and now I'm just like, this is it. She's going to have stars in her eyes."

"They're shining," she continued. "I mean, they mean something to me and to us."

Kevin Winter/Getty

While accepting the honor on Sunday, she thanked her family — husband Sadoski, 46, and their two children.

"And last but not least, [thank you to] my family," Seyfried said after thanking her team. "Hi, bubs, you gotta go to bed now, but thanks!"

She continued: "Thank you to my family, my mom, my husband, my dad and my kids, and my dog, Finn," she added. "Thanks so much."

Speaking with PEOPLE shortly after her big win at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in September for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, Seyfried said she thinks daughter Nina may be an actress in the making.

"Totally," Seyfried replied when asked whether she would support her daughter pursuing a career in acting. "My husband's like, 'I'm terrified.' "

"And I was like, 'Let her do what she's going to do. She's a f------ child of actors. What do you expect?' " the actress joked.