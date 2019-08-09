Mommy's Mini! Amanda Seyfried Shares Rare Photo of Her 2-Year-Old: 'Take Your Daughter to Work'

Image zoom Amanda Seyfried and her daughter Amanda Seyfried/Instagram

Amanda Seyfried has the cutest little sidekick.

The actress stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday to promote her new film The Art of Racing in the Rain, in theaters Friday, with a very special guest in tow: her 2-year-old daughter.

In a rare snapshot of the little girl that Seyfried, 33, shared to Instagram on Thursday, the youngster is wearing a light-pink dress and clutching what appears to be a sippy cup, sporting a head full of blonde curls.

“#tbt @latenightseth #takeyourdaughtertowork,” the mother of one captioned her image, which was taken from the back (Seyfried has never shared a photo of her daughter’s face).

Image zoom Amanda Seyfried (R) and Thomas Sadoski with their daughter Amanda Seyfried/Instagram

Seyfried opened up to PEOPLE in this week’s issue about becoming a mom, saying she “just happened to get pregnant” with her and husband Thomas Sadoski‘s first child and is still working out the timing of another baby.

“I want to get pregnant again, but I’m not ready just yet to have a second,” said the star. “I would like my daughter to be in school and then have my own time with a new baby. But it’s so hard to plan.”

Helping with the responsibilities that come with raising a child is Seyfried’s mother, Ann, who lives with the family of three — an arrangement the Les Misérables actress is very grateful for.

“I’m lucky that there’s three parents,” Seyfried told PEOPLE. “And if three people could make a baby, that would be really great. It takes a village!”

Image zoom Amanda Seyfried Albert L. Ortega/Getty

As for the films in Seyfried’s 15-year acting catalog that she can’t wait to watch with her daughter one day when she’s older, there’s one that sticks out in particular.

“I want her to see Letters to Juliet because so many young girls — girls of all ages, really — come up to me and say, ‘I loved Letters to Juliet. It was so beautiful,’ ” she said.

“It is people who really love love, who love that movie for some reason,” Seyfried continued. “And it means a lot to me because my friend [Gary Winick], who has passed, directed it, and he was a very special man.”

“So I’d be really excited to see it with her,” she added. “I haven’t watched it, like, since it came out. And Mamma Mia! when she’s older. But now I’m excited to show her all the Disney movies I grew up with.”