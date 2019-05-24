Mama Mia! Amanda Seyfried Shares Rare Photo of 2-Year-Old Daughter in Sweet Throwback

Flashback Friday was a family affair for Amanda Seyfried this week.

The 33-year-old actress shared a photo to her Instagram account on Friday from two years ago, when she was filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in Croatia.

Joining Seyfried (and a cute cat she was petting with her free hand) were husband Thomas Sadoski and their then-newborn daughter Nina, whom the couple welcomed in March 2017.

Sadoski, 42, held their baby girl on his lap for the outdoor photo op, in which her face was covered by the “petals” on her tiny flower-shaped hat.

“#fbf Croatia ’17 for @mammamiamovie,” Seyfried captioned the memory.

While generally private about her family life, Seyfried covered everything pregnancy and opened up about giving birth to her daughter during a lengthy chat with Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast in June 2017.

“It was a 24-hour labor,” revealed Seyfried of delivering her baby girl, insisting, “but it didn’t feel that long.”

Ten or 11 hours of labor were spent at home, the Mean Girls alum shared — first with just Sadoski on hand, and later, the couple was joined by the actress’ mother and doula. “I was crawling on all fours between contractions it was so bad,” she said, noting that she chose to get an epidural.

Overall, though, Seyfried said of the lengthy birthing experience, “I just felt really excited, and really safe and really lucky that I was healthy and she was healthy.”

The mother of one told Net-A-Porter’s Porter magazine in a July 2018 interview that she is a mom first and actress second, having made changes in her career since welcoming her first child the previous year.

“I feel more empowered,” Seyfried said. “I’ll say, ‘No, I can’t do that press trip, I’m spending time with my daughter,’ ” she explained. ” ‘Oh, you want my top off for that part? How about we scrap that sex scene altogether? And no, I’m not wearing those thongs!’ “

Shortly before their daughter’s arrival, Seyfried and Sadoski, who’s also an actor, married in an intimate ceremony with just an officiant present and no guests.

“I really wanted to have rings on in the hospital, you know? And what if something goes wrong, and he’s not legally my husband?” she said of the couple’s decision to tie the knot when she was nine months pregnant.