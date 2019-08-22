Amanda Seyfried Shares Throwback Photo Showing Her Breastfeeding Her Then-Newborn Daughter

Amanda Seyfried is feeling the baby — and sibling! — love.

In honor of throwback Thursday, The Art of Racing in the Rain star shared a rare image of her now-2-year-old daughter taken on what appeared to be the day of her birth, where she breastfed the newborn from bed as she and her older sister Jennifer shared a heartfelt, seemingly wordless moment.

“#tbt with sister on my favorite day,” Seyfried, 33, wrote in her Instagram caption.

A snapshot posted Wednesday saw the sisters sharing a sweet embrace outside an ice-cream shop, where the actress seized the opportunity to express how excited she was to become an aunt.

“Sister’s got my niece in her belly. I hope our daughters are even tighter. #wcw 💕,” Seyfried wrote.

Seyfried recently chatted with PEOPLE in an exclusive interview, where the usually private star dished on whether she and husband Thomas Sadoski were ready for more kids (not “just yet,” she said) and her sister’s pregnancy.

While the Mean Girls actress admitted it “would be so amazing” for Jennifer and her husband to also move in with her family on their farm (which includes the sisters’ mother, Ann), she’s doubtful that’ll actually happen.

“They have a house here, and they love it,” she told PEOPLE. “I’m having a niece and she’s due in November, but she’s due at the end so I’m hoping that she has the baby on Dec. 3 [Seyfried’s birthday]. I’m her doula. That’s going to be my second doula experience — the first one was with a stranger.”

Seyfried offered a tiny glimpse of her daughter to her fans on Instagram earlier this month, taken while the actress stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her new movie.

In the cute snapshot, the youngster was wearing a light-pink dress and clutching what appeared to be a sippy cup, sporting a head full of blonde curls.

“#tbt @latenightseth #takeyourdaughtertowork,” the mother of one captioned her image, which was taken from the back (Seyfried has never shared a photo of her little girl’s face).

