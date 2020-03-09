Suits Actress Amanda Schull Welcomes Son George Paterson V: 'We Are Thrilled'

Image zoom Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Amanda Schull is a mom!

The 41-year-old actress recently welcomed a baby boy, a rep for Schull confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“February is now our favorite month of the year!” Schull tells PEOPLE. “We are thrilled to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy, George Paterson Wilson VI.”

Baby George was born on Tuesday, Feb. 25, weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz., and measuring 21 inches long. And as his mom tells PEOPLE, “We are going with Paterson, but accepting any and all nickname suggestions!”

Schull and husband George Wilson wed in May 2011.

TV fans will recognize Schull from her stints on series like One Tree Hill, Pretty Little Liars, Murder in the First and 12 Monkeys. She also starred in Center Stage and on the hit show Suits — alongside then-costar Meghan Markle — as Katrina Bennett

Schull also attended Markle’s May 2018 nuptials, along with other Suits cast mates who supported their friend at her royal wedding.

The Hawaii native is also a former dancer who famously starred in the ballet film Center Stage, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The 2000 movie also starred Zoe Saldana.