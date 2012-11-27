Look for Less: Amanda Righetti's Polished Prints
The Mentalist actress and mom-to-be glowed in her Isabella Oliver Everyday Blazer at the PS Arts Express Yourself event on Nov. 11. Check her out, plus our look for less.
Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA
No need to read our minds: We’ll readily admit we’re fans of Amanda Righetti‘s maternity style.
On Nov. 11, The Mentalist actress graced the red carpet in a chic ensemble at the PS Arts Express Yourself event in Santa Monica, Calif.
The mom-to-be took a blue palm print maxi dress up a notch with Isabella Oliver‘s The Everyday Blazer ($269) and sleek accessories (black heels and clutch).
Love Righetti’s easy polish? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $80!
Courtesy Topshop
Blazer
Topshop‘s Maternity Ponte Blazer ($80) gives everything from a simple dress to jeans a more dressy feel.
Courtesy Chico’s
Dress
It’s not maternity, but Chico’s Flamestitch Mara Maxi Dress ($50) features a fitted waistband and flowing skirt that flatters your waistline while giving your belly plenty of room to grow.
Courtesy ASOS
Shoes
A classic black pump is both timeless and versatile. Our pick: ASOS Scala High Heels ($39).
Courtesy Forever 21
Clutch
Heading out with the hubby? Store all your evening essentials in Forever 21‘s Diamond Clutch ($20), which also comes in a festive gold version.
— Anya Leon