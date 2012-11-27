Look for Less: Amanda Righetti's Polished Prints

The Mentalist actress and mom-to-be glowed in her Isabella Oliver Everyday Blazer at the PS Arts Express Yourself event on Nov. 11. Check her out, plus our look for less.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 08:52 PM
Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

No need to read our minds: We’ll readily admit we’re fans of Amanda Righetti‘s maternity style.

On Nov. 11, The Mentalist actress graced the red carpet in a chic ensemble at the PS Arts Express Yourself event in Santa Monica, Calif.

The mom-to-be took a blue palm print maxi dress up a notch with Isabella Oliver‘s The Everyday Blazer ($269) and sleek accessories (black heels and clutch).

Love Righetti’s easy polish? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $80!

Courtesy Topshop

Blazer

Topshop‘s Maternity Ponte Blazer ($80) gives everything from a simple dress to jeans a more dressy feel.

Courtesy Chico’s

Dress

It’s not maternity, but Chico’s Flamestitch Mara Maxi Dress ($50) features a fitted waistband and flowing skirt that flatters your waistline while giving your belly plenty of room to grow.

Courtesy ASOS

Shoes

A classic black pump is both timeless and versatile. Our pick: ASOS Scala High Heels ($39).

Courtesy Forever 21

Clutch

Heading out with the hubby? Store all your evening essentials in Forever 21‘s Diamond Clutch ($20), which also comes in a festive gold version.

— Anya Leon

