Amanda Peet Says She Got Too Excited at Son's Soccer Game: 'My Husband Was Like, 'They're 8'' (Exclusive)

Amanda Peet knows how to score extra mom points.

Recently at one of her son Henry's soccer games, the actress, 51, admits she got a little too enthusiastic when she and her husband, producer/writer David Benioff, were cheering from the sidelines. "I was so into the game and yelling for his team that David turned around and was like, 'They're 8 Amanda. They're 8," she tells PEOPLE.

Peet, who is currently starring in the new Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction, spoke to the magazine for One Last Thing:

Last time I danced: Dropping my son off at school. They have a boom box. I did a couple of moves, and he turned bright red, dropped my hand and started to edge away from me. I just couldn't help myself.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last fashion disaster: I feel very insecure right now because whenever I see a store and it says "vintage '90s," I still have all of those things. And I still wear them. I don't know what's cool anymore.

Last time I had the church giggles: It was definitely with [her best friend] Sarah Paulson. On Sunday our FaceTime wasn't working, but she could see me, so she did this imitation of me being like, "Can you see?" And that was pretty much 10 minutes of rolling on the floor.

Last moment of bliss: We lost power in the house, so we built a fire. Frankie [age 16] was doing her homework by candlelight, and I was playing pickup sticks with Molly [age 13] and Henry and drinking wine. It was a great moment of peace.

Fatal Attraction is now streaming on Paramount+.

For more on Amanda Peet, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.