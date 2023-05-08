Amanda Peet Says She Got Too Excited at Son's Soccer Game: 'My Husband Was Like, 'They're 8'' (Exclusive)

The actress, who stars in the new Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction, talked to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

By Julie Jordan
Published on May 8, 2023 12:23 PM
Amanda Peet, 2023 Winter TCA Portrait Folio, January 9, 2023
Photo: Maarten De Boer/Contour by Getty

Amanda Peet knows how to score extra mom points.

Recently at one of her son Henry's soccer games, the actress, 51, admits she got a little too enthusiastic when she and her husband, producer/writer David Benioff, were cheering from the sidelines. "I was so into the game and yelling for his team that David turned around and was like, 'They're 8 Amanda. They're 8," she tells PEOPLE.

Peet, who is currently starring in the new Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction, spoke to the magazine for One Last Thing:

Last time I danced: Dropping my son off at school. They have a boom box. I did a couple of moves, and he turned bright red, dropped my hand and started to edge away from me. I just couldn't help myself.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Last fashion disaster: I feel very insecure right now because whenever I see a store and it says "vintage '90s," I still have all of those things. And I still wear them. I don't know what's cool anymore.

Last time I had the church giggles: It was definitely with [her best friend] Sarah Paulson. On Sunday our FaceTime wasn't working, but she could see me, so she did this imitation of me being like, "Can you see?" And that was pretty much 10 minutes of rolling on the floor.

Last moment of bliss: We lost power in the house, so we built a fire. Frankie [age 16] was doing her homework by candlelight, and I was playing pickup sticks with Molly [age 13] and Henry and drinking wine. It was a great moment of peace.

Fatal Attraction is now streaming on Paramount+.

For more on Amanda Peet, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Related Articles
Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula attend BravoCon Press Room in New York City on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
'Summer House' 's Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Get Real About Her 'Postmenopausal' Estrogen Levels
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqqmFyguG5y/ Verified Life lately 🫀 1. Rolly Polly Olly 2. Flowers 💐 3. My everything 4. Leaking🥛 5. Blessing day 6. First time dancing @ 6 weeks postpartum 7. A pink moment 💕 8. 1.10.23 9. Friends & babies 10. ♾️
Val Chmerkovskiy Says Fatherhood Is the 'Best Hood I've Been To': It's 'a Lot of Fun' (Exclusive)
Bindi Irwin with Daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Is 'Passionate' About Wildlife: 'Her Favorite Now Is Dinosaurs' (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Tan France at the Gold Gala by Gold House held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on May 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
Tan France Says Son Ismail Will 'Get the Shock of His Life' When Baby Sibling Is Born (Exclusive)
Bailey Cypheridge, David Crosby
Bailey Cypheridge Shares Memories of Biological Father David Crosby's 'Cool Presence' (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ‘Eternally Grateful’ on One Year Anniversary
Kaley Cuoco 'Cannot Believe How Natural' Tom Pelphrey Is as a New Dad to Baby Matilda (Exclusive)
James Van Der Beek Talks 'Humbling' Life with Six Kids: 'There's Always a Curveball'
James Van Der Beek Opens Up About 'Humbling' Life with Six Kids: 'Always a Curveball' (Exclusive)
Aurora Culpo Says She's Taking Co-Parenting and Single Mom Life 'One Day at a Time'
Aurora Culpo Tells PEOPLE Exclusively That She's Taking Single Mom Life 'One Day at a Time'
Cheetah Girls Star Sabrina Bryan Welcomes Baby No. 2, Son Ledger Grey: 'Unbelievably Happy'
'Cheetah Girls' Star Sabrina Bryan Welcomes Baby No. 2, Son Ledger Grey: 'Unbelievably Happy' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ceot3ouOz7P/?hl=en ashleygraham Verified tired. but we’re here 🤍
Ashley Graham Says There Was 'No Way In Hell' She Could Continue Breastfeeding Her Twins (Exclusive)
Natalie Portman 'Angel City' TV Series premiere
Natalie Portman Says She's 'Definitely a Soccer Mom': My Son Is a 'Ferocious' Player (Exclusive)
Brendan Fraser at Greenwich International Film Festival event
Brendan Fraser Says Son Griffin 'Taught Us How to Give Him Everything He Needed' After Autism Diagnosis
Rosie O'Donnell Says Her 'Now and Then' Character Was Supposed to Be Gay but Producer Nixed It
Rosie O'Donnell Talks 'Real Relationships' She's Formed with Other Parents of Children with Autism on TikTok
Bailey Cypheridge(right), daughter of Melissa Etheridge in season 1, episode 5 of MTV’s Family Legacy
Bailey Cypheridge Tells PEOPLE What It's Like Growing Up on the Road with Melissa Etheridge (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
Nikki Sixx, Courtney Bingham 'The Dirt' Film Premiere
Nikki Sixx's Wife Courtney on Secrets to Their Marriage: 'We Keep It Spicy and Fun' (Exclusive)