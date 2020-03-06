UFC Fighters Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff Expecting First Child: 'Cannot Wait to Meet Her'

Image zoom Nina Ansaroff and Amanda Nunes Nina Ansaroff/Instagram

Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff are expecting a baby girl!

The UFC power couple announced on Thursday that they will be welcoming their first child in the fall.

“I am excited to announce that Baby Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid September!” Ansaroff, who is currently ranked 5th in the women’s strawweight division, wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable photo of the couple holding up a black-and-white baby dress and a pair of white sneakers.

“I cannot wait to meet her!” the 34-year-old fighter added, going on to share that she is carrying their baby on the way — and plans on getting back into the ring “after she is born.”

Nunes, who is the reigning champion in the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions, also made it crystal clear how excited she is to become a mother.

“I wanna tell every single person on this planet that…. Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid September!” Nunes, 31, wrote. “I cannot wait to see her.” Alongside her celebratory message, the Brazilian-born fighter also shared a sonogram video and photo.

The couple, who met at an MMA gym in Florida back in 2012, have been open in the past about their desire to start a family together.

“I’m taking a year off,” Ansaroff told TMZ back in December, as the couple shared their plans for 2020.

“I’m gonna be training throughout my pregnancy. I’m gonna stay in shape,” she added, noting that she planned on competing in the flyweight division when she returned to the ring.

Back in 2018, the pair also celebrated another major relationship milestone: getting engaged!

“#shesaidyes,” Nunes captioned a photo of the pair cuddling up alongside each other as Ansaroff showed off the diamond sparkler.

In her own coordinating post, Ansaroff simply wrote: “…. #Isaidyes.”

Nunes became UFC’s first openly gay champion in 2016, when she clinched the bantamweight title.

The pair have also been open about how their shared love of fighting has strengthened them as a couple.

“For sure, being in a relationship with someone who understands what is going on helps my fighting,” Nunes previously told USA Today.

“But on the other side, because we are fighters helps to make the relationship stronger. We understand the work that we put in and we respect each other. We met through fighting, and it brings us closer. If I am cutting weight, she helps. This has helped make me champion.”

“It helps me to be calm because I know Nina understands,” she added. “She knows everything that goes into being a fighter, so I don’t have to explain why I am doing this or that. Sometimes getting ready to fight is a difficult time, but she makes it easy for me, and I try to do the same for her.”