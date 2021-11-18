Amanda Knox Worried to Tell Daughter About Her Murder Conviction: 'I'm Going to Be Totally Honest'

Amanda Knox is getting candid about the future conversations she'll have with her daughter, Eureka Muse, surrounding her murder conviction.

Fourteen years ago, Knox was wrongfully convicted and then exonerated for the 2007 murder of roommate Meredith Kercher when she was a 20-year-old American student studying abroad in Perugia, Italy.

Since welcoming her newborn daughter, the 34-year-old author explained during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she's often worried about the questions that Eureka — whom she shares with husband Christopher Robinson — might have about her case but ensured that she won't sugar coat her explanation of it when the time comes.

"I'm going to let her guide her own understanding of my case," she told host Alex Cooper. "She's going to know from being around me that there's something about this justice system that is a little questionable, and when she's ready, she'll ask me. And I'm going to be totally honest."

Knox explained that the moment she's not looking forward to is when her daughter realizes that her case is "not fair."

"Because when you reach the point of understanding whether or not something is fair or not, you've reached a level of sophistication to understand a level of human suffering, and that can be deep," she shared on the podcast.

"Life really isn't fair … bad things happen to good people for no reason," Knox continued. "That existential crisis that life isn't fair is real and it's one of the deeper problems that we have as human beings and as a society because we don't have great answers for that."

During the show, Knox said she even considered not giving her daughter her last name because she was worried Eureka would be tied to her case.

"It's the whole question of like, do I embrace my identity or do I not embrace my identity?' she said. "But there's nothing wrong with me. The world has always acted like there's something wrong with me and … that's not my problem."

Knox added, "There's nothing wrong with me and therefore, my daughter can embrace the fact that I'm her mom, even while I'm trying to protect her from all these forces that are ultimately beyond my control."

Last month, Knox announced that she and Robinson, 39, welcomed their first child during an episode of the couple's Labyrinths podcast.

However, the New York Times reported that she and Robinson became parents months ago. Knox told the publication that she initially kept the birth a secret in part because "I'm still nervous about the paparazzi bounty on her head."

At the time, Knox also posted to Instagram a photo of herself and Eureka taken by Ricardo Nagaoka for her New York Times profile, calling it "the only picture of her I will ever share on social media" as she vowed to "protect my daughter from the kind of treatment I've suffered."

"Since my exoneration, I've struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love from being exploited as tabloid content. It's not easy, and I often feel like I'm trying to invent good choices out of bad whole cloth." she wrote.