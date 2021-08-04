Amanda Knox Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband After Miscarriage

Amanda Knox and husband Christopher Robinson, who married in February 2020, shared the news on their podcast while discussing their fertility journey

Amanda Knox is pregnant.

At the end of the latest episode of her independent podcast Labyrinths, the 34-year-old author revealed she is expecting her first baby with husband Christopher Robinson, whom she married in February 2020. The news comes after Knox previously opened up about experiencing a miscarriage and subsequent fertility struggle.

"Oh, thank goodness! Yay, we did it!" Knox excitedly says in audio from the moment they got their positive pregnancy test result.

"That's right, we're pregnant," she and Robinson say together during the podcast, adding that they've been documenting their experiences "from day 1" and will share more soon.

During an emotional podcast installment last month, Knox revealed that she suffered a miscarriage at six weeks. She explained that they "got pregnant very fast" once they began trying after having an IUD removed, and they began nesting for their baby on the way, setting up the nursery and a mural in the baby room. At a doctor's visit, however, there wasn't a heartbeat.

"I did feel incredibly disappointed that that was the story of my first-ever pregnancy. ... I thought, like, I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy, and to have it not come to fruition not through choice felt like a betrayal," said Knox.

Robinson said he felt "more determined" to try to conceive again, as Knox said trying again became like "work." As she put it, "It's not a fun thing, which it was before. It was fun making the baby room, and it was fun to f--- like bunny rabbits."

Knox added that she had already been thinking of the baby as the name they plan to give their first child, but "as soon as I figured out that it wasn't alive, I very much immediately tried to divorce those two ideas in my head. That was not my baby. It doesn't have a name."

Crying at the end of the episode, Knox said, "I don't know who that baby was. I don't know if I'll ever know. It's a weird thought." In a voiceover, she added, "We sat with the miscarriage for a while, trying and failing to be okay," until she found a community of other women who'd gone through similar situations.