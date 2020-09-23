"I want him to know his dad was a hard worker," Amanda Kloots said of her son Elvis

Amanda Kloots Says She Wants 1-Year-Old Son Elvis to Know His Late Dad Nick Cordero 'Never Quit'

Amanda Kloots is opening up about what she wants her 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo to know about his father and her husband, the late Nick Cordero, who died on July 5 of coronavirus complications.

"I want our son to be curious because Nick was very curious," Kloots, 38, told the New York Times in an interview published Tuesday. "I want him to know Nick struggled to make his dreams come true and he never quit."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want him to know his dad was a hard worker," she added. "And I’d love for him to know about all the people that he touched, the lives that he touched, and what a good guy he was."

Kloots also told the publication about what's next for her and Elvis.

"We’re heading into the fall and the holidays, so I think that will be hard," she said. "But I just try to stay happy and positive, and I’ve been doing little getaways with Elvis where we just go away for the night, just to see parts of California, and be by the water."

"I just plan on getting through these next couple months in the best way I can," she continued.

Calling Elvis a "very happy little boy," Kloots added, "Even when I want to be sad, he’s just so cute that you end up smiling and laughing. He looks like Nick, and he has a lot of Nick’s personality. I can already tell."

On Friday, Kloots shared a sweet video of Elvis listening to the Broadway star's posthumous album.

Explaining how the family starts off their day with music, Kloots, 38, wrote on her Instagram, "It’s because of Nick that I listen to music first thing in the morning."

"I used to turn on the news until he made me start my day instead with music. It changed my mornings! I was less anxious, I was dancing while making coffee, we would have fun picking out songs. So when Elvis was born I started MUSICAL MORNINGS!" Kloots explained.

The fitness instructor added that she wants her son "to know the importance of music."

"This is Elvis this morning listening to Nicks album," she captioned the clip. "Whenever I play Nicks songs he hears his voice and stops in his tracks and does this, gets a big smile on his face."

"Thank GOD we have music! Thank God!" Kloots added.

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo Noam Galai/Getty

Cordero died at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to the novel coronavirus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

The actor's album, a live recording of his last cabaret show at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below in April 2019, was released on Thursday to coincide with what would have been his 42nd birthday.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Tells PEOPLE: 'Words Can't Describe How Much I Will Miss Him'

Last week, Kloots shared a tribute to her late husband to mark the occasion, writing, "Happy 42nd Birthday baby 🎊 I bet you’re having quite the celebration up there, probably singing to everyone. Elvis and I will be singing here on earth to you ❤️."

The mom of one also posted photos and a video taken during Cordero's birthday celebrations in 2019.

"It could not have been a more perfect party for him," she recalled. "He was at his favorite bar with his favorite friends in Laurel Canyon, his dream come true. Right after he blew out his candles I remember him saying, 'Come on! I’m so blessed!' "

"I love you with all my heart," Kloots wrote. "Happy Birthday 😘."