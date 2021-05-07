On Friday's episode of The Talk, Amanda Kloots is joined by her 23-month-old son Elvis and given a surprise message from Gayle King

Amanda Kloots’ Son Surprises Mom on The Talk as He Walks Out to Late Dad Nick Cordero’s Song

Amanda Kloots is getting a sweet pre-Mother's Day surprise!

In a clip from The Talk's special Mother's Day episode, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the co-hosts excitedly introduce Kloots' son, Elvis, who turns 2 years old next month, for his television debut. The toddler got all dressed up in a little white suit for the occasion, walking out to the song "Live Your Life," by Kloot's late husband, Nick Cordero. The baby boy also delivered a bouquet of flowers to his mom before joining her at her chair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Are you kidding me right now?" Kloots says before hugging her son.

The mother-son duo are showered in gifts: a toy trash truck and The Talk onesie for Elvis, and an adult-size onesie for Kloots. Kloots also receives Mother's Day wishes in a video message from Gayle King and a few Sesame Street characters, as well.

"I know you don't need any advice from me on how to be a good mom," King says in the special clip. "I see how great you are with Elvis and how much you love him. I can only tell you this: It only gets better. As much as you love this stage with Elvis, it only gets better."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

AMANDA KLOOTS

Kloots' Broadway star husband died on July 5 from COVID-19 complications at age 41 after spending 13 weeks in the ICU. In October, Kloots told PEOPLE that she's been finding comfort within her son while grieving.

"Thank God I have a little piece of my husband," she said of Elvis at the time. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

The mother added that she can already see similarities between Elvis and his dad. "He is calm and cool and gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick," she said. "We have this beautiful little boy that we created together. I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too."