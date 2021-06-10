Amanda Kloots Marks 'Old Soul' Son Elvis' 2nd Birthday, Recalls Nick Cordero Being 'Cutest Dad'

"I feel so lucky to be your mama," Amanda Kloots says as son Elvis Eduardo turns 2 years old Thursday

Amanda Kloots is celebrating her son as he turns 2!

The Talk co-host posted a montage on Instagram of her "favorite moments" with her child Elvis Eduardo, whom she shares with late husband Nick Cordero. Kloots also highlighted throwbacks from Elvis' delivery while recalling how Cordero instantly became the "cutest dad" two years ago.

"Elvis Eduardo Cordero came into this world after 56 hours of labor on June 10th at 6:41am weighing 7lbs 15oz, 21" long. The minute I locked eyes with him I knew he was an old soul," the mom writes. "Nick was immediately the cutest Dad and we both couldn't believe our little miracle had finally arrived. Two years later I still look into his soulful eyes and thank God for our miracle. Happy Birthday Elvis!"

In another upload, Kloots says, "My little boy is 2! ... Elvis, I love spending time with you. I love going on adventures with you! You are my favorite person. I promise to give you everything I can. Let's knock this year out of the park!"

"I feel so lucky to be your mama," she adds.

Kloots' Broadway star husband died on July 5, 2020, from COVID-19 complications at age 41 after spending 13 weeks in the ICU. In October, Kloots told PEOPLE she's been finding comfort within her son while grieving.

"Thank God I have a little piece of my husband," she said of Elvis at the time. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."