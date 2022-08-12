Amanda Kloots’ Son Elvis Remembers Late Dad Nick Cordero in School Project: ‘For Work, Daddy Danced’

Amanda Kloots' son Elvis Eduardo is remembering his late dad Nick Cordero in a sweet way.

On Instagram Thursday, The Talk co-host, 40, shared a picture of her 3-year-old son's school project.

In the caption, the fitness instructor and founder of AK! Fitness said Elvis was interviewed at school and the project was the end result. The text on the adorable project reads, "I love to cuddle on the couch with Mama. My favorite place to visit is Paris where I get to go on an airplane. When I grow up I want to be a ghost hunter."

Elvis continued, "For work, Daddy danced, and Mommy dances and plays with toys." Before his untimely passing in July of 2020 from COVID-19 complications at age 41, Cordero was a Broadway actor and singer.

"My heart has left my body," Kloots wrote in the caption. "Cuddles on the couch, Paris and wants to be a ghostbuster. I love him. 💔"

Friends of Kloots raved about her son's cuteness in the comments section of the photo. "Why am I crying?" actress Jennifer Love Hewitt commented, adding "Sweet boy."

Former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne wrote, "Tell him to come play with Jack! He hunts ghosts for a living!!!!!!!"

In July, Kloots remembered Cordero on the second anniversary of his death.

On that day, she posted an emotional tribute to her late husband on Instagram. Set to the song "Ghost" by Justin Bieber, the post featured a video montage of photos of the couple together through the years and some solo shots of the Waitress actor.

"Two years ago today Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick," Kloots began. "It was the hardest day of my life."

"There hasn't been a day I haven't missed him. Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room," she continued. "He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him."