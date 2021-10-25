Amanda Kloots' Son Elvis, 2, Honors Late Dad Nick Cordero in Live Your Life Sweater: Photo

Elvis Eduardo is keeping his dad's spirit alive.

On Sunday, Amanda Kloots shared an adorable photo of her 2-year-old son strutting down the street while wearing a sweater reading, "Live Your Life," which is the title of his late dad Nick Cordero's one-man-show and posthumous album of the same name.

In the snap, Elvis keeps his gaze straight ahead as he walks on the sidewalk in his navy sweater and bright green sunglasses.

"Live Your Life," Kloots captioned the photo.

Cordero died at age 41 on July 5, 2020, following 90 days in the hospital from COVID-19 complications, for which he previously underwent a medically induced coma and a leg amputation.

Many of Kloots' friends gushed over Elvis and his suave look in the comments of the photo.

"Stud!" Kloots' Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten wrote while fashion and lifestyle influencer Jacey Duprie added, "Elvis is the coolest"

Selma Blair replied, "This is the reason. For all the dancing we can make… 💋"

Kloots recently honored the late Broadway star on the one-year anniversary of his death, sharing a montage of images featuring the couple and their son.

"Today hurts, there is no other way around it," Kloots began. "One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do.' "

She went on to say that "there hasn't been a day this year" when her husband wasn't "missed, thought about and talked about."