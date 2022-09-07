Amanda Kloots Shares Son Elvis' Adorable Dance While Taking First Day of School Photo

Amanda Kloots is celebrating son Elvis Eduardo as he starts a new school year.

The adorable 3-year-old son of The Talk co-host, 40, and late husband Nick Cordero danced around holding his back-to-school photo sign while his mom tried getting the perfect shot.

"Back to school! 🍎," Kloots captioned the sweet Instagram reel, where Elvis wears a gold and white striped shirt and matching gold and white shorts and stands on a tiger-print rug outside a door.

Elvis' sign says that he wants to be a ghost, his favorite food is ice cream and his favorite sport is soccer.

Late last month, Kloots revealed that it is becoming "harder and harder" to say goodbye to her son in a heartfelt Instagram post. Kloots had been spending time with her son in Canada while filming her upcoming holiday film, Fit for Christmas.

"We were both in tears today, holding each other tight, doing our handshake, hugging and kissing over and over. This is new…these types of goodbyes," she wrote alongside a photo of the mother-son duo sharing a kiss on the beach. "He understands now when I have to leave him."

The television host concluded the post with a special thank you to all the people who supported her while she balanced work and family.

"I'm so lucky to have a village of incredible people that help me on a daily basis," she said. "I couldn't do anything without you. You know who you are and I'm eternally grateful."

Amanda Kloots/Instagram

Earlier this year, Kloots talked about living with grief as she parents Elvis.

"You know how you peel off an onion and it makes you cry? I feel like grief, why it never ends is because we continue going on through life, right? So if you think about it that's your grief, that onion."

She added, "Every time Elvis does something cute and I wish Nick was there to see it, that's like peeling off a layer and it makes you cry."

Kloots looked ahead, saying, "When Elvis gets married one day, it'll be another, like, five layers that I'll peel off."

"When your person dies, a lot of people will say, 'Don't worry. In a year you're going to be so much better.' And you are, in a way. But I wish somebody would say, 'Don't worry. Grief never ends, and it's okay,' " she said.