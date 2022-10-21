Amanda Kloots says she's moving into a new "part of grief."

Appearing on iHeartRadio's The Important Things with Bobbi Brown podcast, The Talk co-host opened up about her life two years after Nick Cordero died at age 41 in July 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

"I'm not going to lie, I've had a really hard September for some reason," she admitted. "I mean, not for some reason. It's our anniversary, it's his birthday."

"September always feels like a new start to me, feels more to me like a new year than January. And I think with all those events that are important, and with Elvis going to school, it was a hard month."

Kloots, 40, also revealed that son Elvis Eduardo, 3, has started asking more questions about "where his dad is" as he's getting older.

"I feel like that part of grief is going to start happening, where I have to now face his grief after dealing with mine for the last two years — helping Elvis understand at this young age where dad is, why dad doesn't live with us, what happened to dad. And it's been really, really, really hard."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

amanda kloots/instagram

Kloots noted that Elvis "doesn't want me to leave the house" and "doesn't want babysitters to come over," which has made it "really hard" for her, "finding the balance as a working mom and trying to also maybe go on a date here or there."

"You feel guilty every time you leave the house and he's crying. It's actually been really hard lately," she shared. "I've had a lot of nights where I've cried and [thought] 'this isn't fair' and 'life isn't fair' and 'I shouldn't be in this position.' "

Acknowledging that it's normal but still uncomfortable, Kloots said that Elvis "says that he does" remember his dad.

"Which is crazy, I don't know if that's because we watch so many videos together of Nick or because I talk about Nick so much. But he does, he does say that and I love it. But it makes me wonder."

Amanda Kloots/Instagram

When asked about what she tells Elvis when he does ask about Cordero, Kloots said they "just had to start this conversation."

"I have said, 'Dada lives in heaven with Jesus but he's all around us all the time. And we can always talk to him, we can listen to him sing and he's watching over us all the time.' That's what I've said so far."

Back in May, Kloots compared grief in her day-to-day life as a single mom to Elvis as an onion.

"You know how you peel off an onion and it makes you cry? I feel like grief, why it never ends is because we continue going on through life, right? So if you think about it that's your grief, that onion," she explained.

Amanda Kloots and h. Amanda Kloots Instagram

"Every time Elvis does something cute and I wish Nick was there to see it, that's like peeling off a layer and it makes you cry."

Kloots looked ahead and added, "When Elvis gets married one day, it'll be another, like, five layers that I'll peel off."

"When your person dies, a lot of people will say, 'Don't worry. In a year you're going to be so much better.' And you are, in a way. But I wish somebody would say, 'Don't worry. Grief never ends, and it's okay,' " she said. "It will always make you cry, because that person will always hold a special place in your heart. It's not going to go anywhere. You just learn how to grow around that grief."