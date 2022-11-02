Amanda Kloots' Son Elvis, 3, Looks All Grown Up in New Photo: He 'Brings Me Joy'

Amanda Kloots is grateful for her 3-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo.

The Talk co-host, 40 — who lost her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, in July 2020 due to COVID-related complications — acknowledged the role Elvis plays in her life in a sweet Instagram post Wednesday.

"Someone asked me what brings me joy these days," she wrote in the caption. "This face. These eyes. This smile."

In the image, Elvis wears a colorful sweater and smiles at the camera with his eyes wide open.

Kloots' husband died at age 41 after spending 13 weeks in the ICU. Shortly after his death, Kloots told PEOPLE in an October 2020 interview that she finds comfort in her son through the grieving process.

"Thank God I have a little piece of my husband," she said of Elvis at the time. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

She added in her interview with PEOPLE that they often start their mornings by playing some of Cordero's music and every night, before bed, look at photos of him.

According to Kloots, her home is filled with family mementos — a rug in the living room has the title of Cordero's song "Live Your Life" on it; a painting of the family, made by one of her Instagram followers, hangs on the wall; and a pillow on the couch is covered in printed photos of him.

Earlier this year, Kloots compared grief in her day-to-day life as a single mom to an onion.

"You know how you peel off an onion and it makes you cry? I feel like grief, why it never ends is because we continue going on through life, right? So if you think about it that's your grief, that onion," she explained.